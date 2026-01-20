XRP and ETH Whales Add This New Crypto for 2026 Growth, Here's Why

Large crypto holders do not rotate capital without reason. They move early, they move quietly, and they move into assets that have room for appreciation. Over the past weeks, wallet tracking data has shown a shift in attention from major caps to one new crypto that sells under $1 and is entering the utility phase of its roadmap. This behavior has sparked a discussion about positioning ahead of the next market cycle. Ripple (XRP) Ripple trades near $2 with a market cap close to $124B. XRP has been one of the most recognized altcoins for years due to its payment narrative and strong presence across global liquidity markets. Early investors enjoyed explosive gains during the previous cycles. That era has now matured. XRP trades inside a well-defined range with heavy resistance near $2.40 and $2.85. This is common for large caps. Massive liquidity makes it harder to generate sharp upside. For XRP to reach $3 or $4, billions in new inflows would be required. Many traders still view XRP as a solid defensive position for long-term exposure. However, whales looking for higher growth profiles appear to be allocating elsewhere for the next leg of the cycle. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum trades around $3,300 with a market cap near $400B. ETH remains the benchmark for decentralized applications and smart contracts. It has also been one of the strongest performers over the past decade. But similar to XRP, Ethereum has now matured. The biggest surge happened during the early DeFi and NFT cycle. ETH now trades like a blue-chip asset with slower growth compared to its past history. Resistance sits near $3,650 and $3,900. Breaking above those levels would require broad market alignment and sustained liquidity. Many early ETH investors recognize that large caps often enter a phase of return compression. They continue to hold ETH for stability, but they deploy fresh capital into earlier tokens that have not yet undergone price discovery. This pattern is visible now as whales explore new names with higher upside potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of the new crypto assets receiving this rotation. The project is building a decentralized lending protocol on Ethereum. Users will be able to lend crypto assets to earn yield or post collateral to borrow without selling positions. This model appeals to traders who want access to liquidity during bull markets without closing long-term exposure. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More than $19.8M has been raised during structured distribution, and over 18,800 holders have taken positions. The token sells at $0.04 in Phase 7 ahead of a confirmed $0.06 launch price. The presale began in early 2025 and MUTM has already surged more than 300% from its earliest pricing tier. This expansion happened before the protocol was live which indicates that discovery is still in its early stage. Why XRP and ETH Whales Enter Early Utility Zones Whales do not chase hype. They enter projects before usage begins. XRP and ETH holders made their biggest gains during the period when those protocols were not fully understood by the market. Many are now applying that same logic to MUTM. The team confirmed through the official X account that the V1 protocol is preparing for testnet deployment before mainnet activation in 2026. Once V1 is active, the lending system will record borrowing flows, liquidation events, and repayment metrics. These are important valuation signals for DeFi tokens. The market can then price utility instead of speculation. The team confirmed The team confirmed Many XRP and ETH investors recognize this zone. It is the same early-stage region where both assets began long before their major surges. The idea is not that MUTM becomes XRP or ETH. The idea is that tokens at the pre-utility phase often undergo new price discovery when usage begins. Infrastructure Layers Reinforce Confidence MUTM has also completed key security steps. The codebase was audited by Halborn Security. The MUTM token received a 90 out of 100 score from CertiK’s token scan. A $50,000 bug bounty is active to detect vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment. For a lending market, these security steps are not optional. Collateral, liquidation, and oracle operations must function correctly under stress. audited by Halborn Security audited by Halborn Security Additional tooling includes a 24 hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. Card payment support allows non-crypto users to participate without complex onboarding. These features make access wider which may explain why participation has increased during recent stages. Analysts tracking the project expect that a fully verified security stack combined with easier onboarding can support stronger repricing once the protocol is live. Several analysts model a post-launch scenario where MUTM trades between $0.30 and $0.45 within the first full activity cycle.￼ That represents a potential 6x to 9x increase from the current $0.04 presale pricing. The projection is tied to utility events such as lending flow, borrowing demand, and revenue distribution rather than hype cycles. Phase 7 Acceleration and Final Positioning Phase 7 has been progressing faster than several earlier phases. Larger wallet entries have been recorded during this period. Analysts interpret this as allocation tightening as the structured distribution nears its final pricing tier. It is common for presales to accelerate near their end as traders prepare for utility activation and exchange listings. MUTM sits in a unique position for the upcoming cycle. XRP and ETH offer slow returns. MUTM offers early access, utility development, and unpriced growth. This is the type of rotation that whales specialize in. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR