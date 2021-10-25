Writing is Like Putting Different Ingredients in a Blender and Seeing What Comes Out, says Carlo
Carlo Occhiena is a long time Hackernoon writer. He likes to write about programming, Agile methodologies, blockchain, Python and such! He likes writing on many different topics - as soon as they’re tech related! Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. The biggest challenge is being consistent and time is also a challenge.
Tech // Startups // Gaming // Python Dev // Founder @ Aziona