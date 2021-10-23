'Metaverse and Blockchain will Have a Parallel Future'

610 reads

The metaverse is an expanding parallel universe (or meta-universe) where people can access via web and create identities and avatars and impersonate them to create relationships or interact with this virtual universe. The term is often associated with VR or AR, implying a physical connection to the metaverse. The concept originates from Cyberpunk subculture. It's like a social network, but to the nth power of the social network. It combines different needs: entertainment, relationships, education, exploration, exploration and education.