"Work from home will not be the norm," says Nataraj Sindam, Noonies Nominee and Microsoft Engineer

Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people in technology, here’s an intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Nataraj Sindam from the United States, who’s been nominated in the Technology category. Nataraj is a Microsoft engineer, avid reader, and podcast creator. You can catch him on his podcast talking about all the latest news in tech, media companies, and much more.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS STRATEGY

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am an engineer by profession and have experience working with companies like Microsoft, NetApp & Epic Systems in engineering and product roles. I am an avid reader and read about anything that my curiosity guides me towards. I write about technology, strategy, business & investing.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Creator of a limited series podcast called End-2-End (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/end-2-end/id1482225169)



Blogs are published in Inc42 (https://inc42.com/author/nataraj-sindam/) & E27 (https://e27.co/nataraj.sindam)



Co Founder of The Dosa Shop (https://thedosa.shop/)

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Complexity Theory and how it can be used in decision making, in relation to investing in early stage startups.

5. What are you worried about right now?

If I get a chance, that topic will be my first podcast with Hacker Noon!

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Find your skills and compound them.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Increased the time I spend on work, while reduced my time for other activities like reading & working out.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Get a green card for 900K, and use the rest to start a company.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Work from home will not be the norm as every one is predicting. I can see a scenario where every one is working in their office in 2022.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Notion, Spotify, Twitter, Goodreads

11. What are you currently learning?

As a personal interest, I'm currently reading about complexity theory. For professional reasons, learning more about using kubernetes at scale.

