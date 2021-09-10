10 Trendy Web Design Options to Make a Website That Converts

It takes less than two-tenths of a second for online consumers to form an opinion about your brand. Bad website design and outdated aesthetics are major credibility killers. From retro fonts to 3D modeling, there’s a lot to enjoy in 2021. We handpicked web design inspirations that will help to increase your conversion rate. The White House added dark mode as an option to its site in 2021. It provides users with a low-contrast site or app that is easier to look at in a low light environment.