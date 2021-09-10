Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

10 Trendy Web Design Options to Make a Website That Converts by@metrabit

10 Trendy Web Design Options to Make a Website That Converts

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
It takes less than two-tenths of a second for online consumers to form an opinion about your brand. Bad website design and outdated aesthetics are major credibility killers. From retro fonts to 3D modeling, there’s a lot to enjoy in 2021. We handpicked web design inspirations that will help to increase your conversion rate. The White House added dark mode as an option to its site in 2021. It provides users with a low-contrast site or app that is easier to look at in a low light environment.
image
MetraBit Hacker Noon profile picture

@metrabit
MetraBit

Software development company

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
5 Web Design Mistakes to Watch out for in 2022 by @syedbalkhi
#web-design
Great Artists Steal: A Product Manager’s 56 best (and stolen) Insights from 2021 by @raudaschl
#product-management

Tags

#web-design#2021#trends#inspiration#tech-trends#online-marketing#business#business-strategy
Join Hacker Noon loading