Black Mirror Tech IRL: Hacker Noon Writers on What’s Worrying in 2021

@ natasha Natasha Nel 👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

I asked 7 Top Hacker Noon Contributors to weigh in with their scariest tech predictions for 2021 — expect a 9-minute American Horror Story anthology on everything from AI and Privacy to the internet’s impact on the planet.

IN THIS PODCAST

(01:00) Ryan Dawson on how much data we’re giving away without realizing it;

(01:45) Matt Klein on ubiquitous tech and resulting and related content overproduction;

(03:30) Aditi Bhatnagar on what our collective data is being used for;

(04:40) Vladimiros Peilivanidis on the next wave of intelligence being designed by us lowly humans;

(05:10) Gajesh Naik on AI and automation stealing iterative jobs;

(05:50) Sharmistha Chatterjee on whether or not your industry’s advancing faster than you are;

And at (07:40) Melinda LB Lewis on the internet’s impact on our planet

The good news? The solutions to these problems and more are all somewhere on hackernoon.com right now. (Probably.)

ICYMI

Here's last week's episode!

Be sure to subscribe to Hacker Noon wherever you like to get your podcasts:

See you on the internet! 👋



Tags