"Will the Stock Market Reset After the Election?" asks Frederik Bussler

Frederik Bussler, on a mission to democratize data science, has contributed an impressive 27 days, 7 hours, and 41 minutes of reading time to Hacker Noon, with stories on everything from AI and no code to strategic thinking and financial mythbusting. Scroll down to learn more about this prolific contributor.

Thank you to our 2020 Noonies partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Frederik Bussler had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a 20-year-old German-American digital nomad, consultant, and no-coder. I'm on a mission to democratize data science, and I create content on Hacker Noon, Forbes, TDS, and many other outlets.



In my free time, you'll find me training MMA, searching for my next travel destination, or helping an aspiring data scientist.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write to educate and inform aspiring data scientists, and I've explored data science myths, Robinhood's growth via data, strategic thinking for data scientists, Facebook's AI chatbot, and more. I also write about other cool technologies like CRISPR, digital assets, and 3D modeling.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

OpenAI's GPT-3 code generator. We can now use AI to create a wide range of functional code. I'm excited for the evolution and eventual democratization of this technology.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Also OpenAI's GPT-3. Automation-induced job loss may hit harder than many people expect.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Challenges make you stronger.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I'm more focused on work than ever.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

The no-code movement. Series A for Apteo.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

We're all one big biological transfer RL model.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Uber Eats and Lime

11. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

The 2020 US Presidential election. We saw all-time highs in the stock market when the news came out that 28 million Americans could be evicted and that a second coronavirus death surge is coming. I'm wondering if the stock market will "reset" after the election.

