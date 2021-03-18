Will Future Bethesda Titles be Xbox Exclusives?

Although I agree with both of you, part of Xbox’s business model in the future is Xbox games pass. They want to boost the service, and it's where they are placing their bets in terms of revenue. It would make sense to put some exclusives on the platform to drive sales of this service. Despite the backlash, I still think people will buy the games and perhaps invest in games pass. That's why I'm slightly hesitant to agree they will be timed exclusive I think Bethesda games will be either fully exclusive or not at all.