5 Upcoming Xbox Games to Look Forward to in 2022

Some of these games are not Xbox exclusive; you’ll be able to play them elsewhere. They were all shown off during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. All of the games shown off will be available on Xbox Game Pass the first day they release. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a game that looks like it will ooze eeriness. The game is a mix between the Metroidvania and platformers genres. It was mentioned that Starfield is an RPG game that takes place in the year 2330.





So, let’s get something straight. Some of these games are not Xbox exclusive; you’ll be able to play them elsewhere. However, all of these games have something in common; they’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass as soon as they release. Another thing they have in common is that they were all shown off during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.





During the showcase, Head of Xbox Creator Experience, Sarah Bond, made it clear that all of the games being shown would be available “within 12 months”; including the 5 games on this list. So, you won’t have to wait too long to check out these 5 upcoming Xbox games.





5 Exciting Upcoming Xbox Games

Starfield Ravenlok The Last Case of Benedict Fox High on Life Hollow Knight: Silksong





1. Starfield

https://bethesda.net/en/game/starfield





To say this game has massive expectations would be an understatement; the entire last segment of the showcase was purely dedicated to Starfield. However, there’s one studio that can rise to meet these expectations; it’s Bethesda Game Studios. They’re the ones who developed this little underrated gem that probably no one has ever heard of, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.





Now, they’re setting their eyes up to outer space. According to the game’s official website, Starfield will be an RPG game that takes place in the year 2330. The website also says that the player takes control of an explorer and they become a member of Constellation, an organization of explorers.





Starfield





During the Starfield gameplay reveal, it was mentioned that Constellation is looking for artifacts that are hidden throughout the planets. What’s interesting is that one character also mentions that the artifacts can give someone visions.





What these artifacts are and what these visions mean remains to be seen, so it looks like players will have to wait until the first of half 2023 to figure out what it means.





2. Ravenlok

https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/ravenlok





Developed by Cococucumber, Ravenlok is a game that could be compared to Alice in Wonderland. That is if Alice ran around Wonderland wielding a shield and sword.





On the Cococucumber website, they explain that the titular character accidentally goes through a portal and ends up in a different world. Not a good thing to happen, especially since there’s a villain called the Caterpillar Queen who rules this world.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo6P_VkcymU





The reveal trailer shows us what some of the gameplay will be like. Apart from the sword and shield, Ravenlok can use different items, such as potions, and she also has skills that she can upgrade, like fireballs.





We can also see some of the villains, including a deadly-looking shroom creature, a mechanical winged creature, and the queen herself (at least I assume). However, we won’t be able to meet these characters and explore this new world until 2023.





3. The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a game that just oozes eeriness. It’s being developed by Plot Twist, and on Xbox Wire, Bartłomiej Lesiakowski, Creative Director of Plot Twist, explained in detail what the game is about. He calls it a mix between the Metroidvania and platformers genres.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=io5-UsjUGvU





He also explains some of the plot, including the fact that our character is being accompanied by some sort of demonic creature. We can see the creature during the trailer, he offers to take Benedict through someone else’s memories. In the article, Lesiakowski alludes that this ability is just one of many that the creature has.





And it looks like Benedict will need this help, we can see him in the trailer fighting against unknown creatures. He doesn’t seem to be doing too bad on his own, however, he has a knife and a gun at his disposal.





A Metroidvania game that gives off spooky vibes is a game that we want to play, and that’s why The Last Case of Benedict Fox is one of the upcoming Xbox games that we’re excited about.





4. High on Life

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/06/12/high-on-life-is-a-hilarious-sci-fi-shooter-from-rick-and-mortys-justin-roiland/





If you’re a fan of Rick and Morty, chances are that you will be a fan of this game too. Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, is also the CEO and co-founder of Squanch Games, the studio that is developing High on Life. So, you’ll know that this game will be a wild ride from beginning to end.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCk1__TYksU





And that’s made very clear as soon as you watch the trailer. Right off the bat, it lets you know that some aliens use humans to get high. They also mention an alien cartel that you have to take down. This is pretty much all you have to know about the story because it should be over-the-top enough to have you intrigued.





Apart from the story, another thing that is immediately easy to see is how colorful and violent the game will be. However, the biggest feature that stood out was the talking weapons that you wield. Justin Roiland and J.B. Smoove (not confirmed but I mean, come on. That man’s beautiful voice is too distinct to get mistaken.) were just some of the actors lending their voices.





5. Hollow Knight: Silksong

https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/hollow-knight-silksong





This is not a test. Hollow Knight: Silksong is real; it’s not a fantasy that we all dreamed of a long time ago. It has been a long time since we’ve heard anything about Team Cherry’s upcoming game, so it’s good to know that it should be coming in the next year or so. The sequel to Hollow Knight, Silksong would see the character, Hornet, venture into a new kingdom.





https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/hollow-knight-silksong





Silksong’s website says that Hornet’s goal is to reach the top of the kingdom. That’s easier said than done because the website also says that there are over 150 enemies in the game. And if this game is anything like its predecessor, some of those enemies will take many attempts to vanquish.





Besides the enemies, a focal point is also made in exploring the kingdom. It’s broken into different sections, each different than the other. There’s a moss-covered section, a lava section, and a mechanical section. Each section is more visually stunning than the last.





Fans have been waiting years for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and it’s clear that this is one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games.





More in Gaming:



