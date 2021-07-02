7 Best Fallout 4 Body Mods and Face Mods

\\\nRight at Fallout 4’s beginning, before the bombs fall and before anything else happens, you’re presented with the most important choice in the entire game; how you look. The game’s character customisation tools are more than enough to make a unique character. But what if you wanted more? What if you wanted to be huge and ripped with a six-pack to make Ares weep with envy? Or what if you wanted to look like a supermodel instead of just a regular old survivor? You might need some Fallout 4 Body Mods to do that, with some face mods on the side for extra measure.\n\n\\\nThese body mods don’t just change the player character’s figure but will also increase their detail and make them compatible with the many Fallout 4 armor mods that can be found on the Nexus. The other mods complement the body mods by getting better face and skin textures so that everything is completely overhauled.\n\n\\\n\n:::warning\n**Warning**: Be careful when you look up the mods on the list. Since a lot of this has to do with improving body graphics and skin textures, the screenshots of the mods might not be safe for work.\n\n:::\n\n## Fallout 4 Body Mods\n\nThe body mods you can find on the Nexus aren’t complicated. Mostly. Each one focuses on a different sort of body type ranging from slender to ripped. From there, they’re also differentiated by the way physics is integrated into the bodies.\n\n\\\nA word of warning; most body mods require armor and clothes mods to be run through Bodyslide, a tool that can adjust clothing to your body mod of choice. Not all clothing mods have been adapted for Bodyslide so you’ll want to make sure that the body mods you use have the appropriate level of support. If you just use the mods without properly adjusting clothes, things will look very strange indeed.\n\n\\\n### 1. Caliente's Beautiful Bodies Enhancer -CBBE- by Ousnius and Caliente\n\n ![Caliente/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-i23t35tw.webp)\n\nIf you’ve modded Skyrim before, you’ve heard of CBBE, one of the oldest and best supported Fallout 4 Body Mods. CBBE aims for a reasonably grounded look for Nora, without the absurd proportions you’ll see further down on the list. There’s no shortage of armor and clothing mods to use with CBBE and thanks to its relative simplicity, it is easy to install without needing a bunch of prerequisite mods.\n\n\\\n[Download it here](https://www.nexusmods.com/fallout4/mods/15?tab=description)\n\n### 2. Super Hero Bodies (Enhanced Vanilla Bodies Conversion) by smorris2012\n\n ![wolfgrimdark/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-jr5635j3.jpeg)\n\nSuper Hero Bodies does what it says on the tin, turning Nate into a man built like a brick outhouse, enough to give Henry Cavil a run for his money. The mod works well to give Nate a Hollywood Action Star look, rippling with muscle and looking very impressive. His clothes might look a bit strange thanks to the triangular silhouette but it works well.\n\n\\\nLike CBBE, it’s lightweight and easy to install and it does have reasonably good mod support.\n\n\\\n[Download it here](https://www.nexusmods.com/fallout4/mods/10360)\n\n\\\n### 3. Atomic Beauty by TheMilkDrinker\n\n\\\n ![scrolltron1c/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-oc6h35sd.png)\n\nAtomic Beauty is basically what you get when the concept of normal female proportions gets bathed in mutagenic nuclear radiation. Much like the radroaches and blood bugs, things are much, much larger than they should be. It’s probably quite immersion breaking if you installed it.\n\n\\\nThe reason why it’s on this list is because of the sheer volume of mods that support this body type. It’s absurd proportions makes this body mod incredibly popular among certain clothing modders.\n\n\\\n[Download it here](https://www.nexusmods.com/fallout4/mods/12406/?tab=description)\n\n\\\n## Fallout 4 Face and Skin mods\n\n\\\nOnce you get a nice new body mod for your character, you might notice that the default skin looks a little potato like. It’s not terribly surprising considering the game’s age. Fortunately, there are mods for this too. Not all skin mods will be compatible with your body mod which makes it worth checking.\n\n\\\n### 1. Valkyr Female Face and Body Textures by Fuse00\n\n ![Fuse00/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-me8q35af.webp)\n\nThis female-only face and skin mod has been on the Nexus almost as long as the game has been out and has the compatibility to boot. Not only does it provide detailed face and skin textures, it’s used in a significant portion of face preset and NPC overhaul mods. Incorporating this mod into your load order will probably make it easier for you to install those mods down the line.\n\n\\\n[Download it here](https://www.nexusmods.com/fallout4/mods/3841?tab=description) | [CBBE Version](https://www.nexusmods.com/fallout4/mods/10726/?)\n\n\\\n### 2. Real HD Face Textures 2k by Avallonkao\n\n ![Avallonkao/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-eyac35q5.webp)\n\nReal HD Face Textures works by taking the vanilla Fallout 4 face textures and increasing the detail on it to 2k textures, a significant improvement. While most face mods have a different style from Bethesda's, this mod keeps to the original, letting it fit into modded games that don’t change faces much.\n\n\\\nUnfortunately, this mod is incompatible with mods that add facial details which aren’t at the same resolution, which is something to keep in mind. Avallonkao has made compatibility patches for Looksmenu Compendium, one of the more popular mods that are affected, which makes this mod a little easier to choose.\n\n\\\n\\[Download it here\\](https://Download it here)\n\n\\\n### 3. Natural Male Textures SHB Vanilla by Avallonkao\n\n ![Avallonkao/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-j8bk35n2.jpeg)\n\nThis skin mod is quite similar to the one above which shouldn’t be too surprising given that it was made by the same person. Like Real HD Face Textures, this mod upscales the slightly cartoonish looking vanilla textures to a more detailed variant. It works seamlessly with the mod above and can work with most male body mods.\n\n\\\n[Download it here](https://www.nexusmods.com/fallout4/mods/20172/?tab=description)\n\n\\\n### 4. 8K Realistic Skin Textures by Typer\n\n ![Typer/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-v9cp3519.webp)\n\nIf you, for any reason, want to get body textures so detailed you get to watch your graphics card start chugging as you load into character customisation, this is the mod for you. Typer has made skin textures at an absurdly high level of detail. This mod will take a toll on your system with all the detail it needs to load, which is something you might not be seeing all the time.\n\n\\\n[Download it here](https://www.nexusmods.com/fallout4/mods/28809?tab=description)\n\n\\\n## Fallout 4 Utility Mods\n\n### Bodyslide and Outfit Studio by Ousnius and Caliente\n\n ![Ousnius/Fallout 4 Nexus](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-xher35m7.webp)\n\nAs mentioned above, Bodyslide and Outfit Studio is a mod you’ll get very familiar with if you start installing body mods. This tool is necessary to convert the different clothing mods into a form that will fit your body type to avoid visual glitches. 