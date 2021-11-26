7 Best WiFi Cards for Gaming in 2021

The ASUS PCE-AC56 Dual-Band WiFi Adapter is compatible with most Windows versions, including XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 8.1. The OKN WiFi 6 AX3000 PCIe WiFi Card uses a combination of the OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology to deliver higher data rates up to 2.4Gbps. The card is only suitable for the 64-bit version of the Windows 10 OS. The latest WiFi 6 model of this card will grant you unbelievable speed and continuous connection.