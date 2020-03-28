Why You Don’t Want to Pay Your Web Developer for Updating your Website

Most companies prefer to update their own websites using built-in Content Management Systems. However, once in a while, we meet customers who are resilient to this idea and prefer a web developer handling it for them.

To explain why it isn’t the best idea, I have decided to put together this list of Five Reasons you Don’t want your web developer doing this work for you:

1) Higher Cost & No Savings

We have estimated that the cost of having a web developer updating a website over the course of its lifespan can add up to 2-3 times the cost of integrating a Content Management System (CMS) and having the website updated internally.

In some cases, this cost becomes a contributing factor to why websites become stagnant and don’t get updated for years (terrible for search engines and company image).

2) You Are Not in Control

If you can’t update critical information on your own website, you are not in control of your own website. What if your web developer goes out of business or you can’t get a hold of them?

How you are going to publish that special promotion, correct a typo, or update important contact information? Having the ability to control content on the website is of utmost importance for any business.

3) Delays & Low Priorities

The truth is that web developers don’t like maintaining and updating websites. It is hardly profitable and tedious work that always gets pushed to the end of the task list.

Resulting from this, customers can wait for the longest time to get their website updated. With a Content Management System built into the site, you can update your own website from the comfort of your office and on your own timetable.

4) Missing out on Long Term Benefits

Having a Content Management System on your website also has long term benefits: Since the content is kept separate from the design, the site can be easily redesigned without any change to the actual content.

With the content stored in the database, web developers can easily integrate the existing content into a newly designed web site. This allows for a site to be upgraded more frequently in order to keep up with the latest trends and technologies.

5) Wrong Perceptions

Despite what some think, having a Content Management System on your website doesn’t cost much, it is not difficult to use (if you can read this blog or use Microsoft Word, you will be to update content using CMS), and doesn’t take up much of your time.

It is secure and easy to use and for all the reasons above is the best tool your business website can have.

