Why the Rise of Active Assistance and Safety Systems Must Not Distract Drivers

Just as human error motivates cybersecurity breaches, momentary distractions jeopardize the safety of drivers, occupants, and other road users. Even with decades of traveling the highway or city streets, drivers may not detect an oncoming vehicle in their blind spot. In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the first half of 2022. reported 20,175 traffic deaths That's why automakers, from startups like Rivian to established names like Tesla, have equipped recent models with driver assistance and safety technologies. Admittedly, the service delivery hasn't been flawless and that's a serious concern. The American Department of Justice and NHTSA have opened separate investigations into Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) packages. Despite the glitches, their originators mean well. However, a grave danger has emerged from this thoughtful invention. While advanced safety tech is a terrific addition to today’s batch of automobiles, users may be lulled into a false sense of invulnerability. A recent study has that many Tesla, General Motors, and Nissan drivers treat their cars as if they are autonomous. found Here's why ignoring your car’s steering is risky despite the availability of active safety features. The Levels of Automated Driving Previously, a vehicle safety system comprised brakes, airbags, and seat belts. Now, technological advances have allowed automakers to make cars safer with radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors. Depending on the level of autonomy, the car can handle select tasks, including steering and acceleration. Some can document driving behavior and share tips for improvement if necessary. SAE International, formerly called the Society of Engineers, introduced . Levels 0 through 2 provide limited driving support features that must be monitored when used. Super Cruise from legacy carmaker General Motors is classified as a Level 2 driver assistance system. Hyundai’s Smartsense falls in the same category. six levels of driving automation Levels 3 through 5 comprise features that demonstrate more aspects of autonomy. While Level 5 represents systems capable of driving a car in all conditions, a Level 3 feature may request that the driver regain control at any time. Until recently, no model had possessed safety technology higher than Level 2. German automaker Mercedes-Benz is the first company . Mercedes customers can enjoy this new experience through Drive Pilot. It'll be available for Germany-based customers before Mercedes releases it widely. to receive approval for Level 3 driving autonomy It's believed that driver assistance and safety technology is the forerunner of autonomous driving. For decades, people have depended on cars to go places, but now automakers want cars to move without human attention. It's an ambitious project that won't be possible until the current system is rid of its kinks. Why Relying on Technology to Drive is Dangerous Innovation has transformed the driving experience in many ways. Instead of stopping to ask for directions to the nearest gas or charging station, drivers simply need to use their car’s GPS, and voila! Still, that translates into distracted driving activity, which can result in a fatal accident if the destination is inputted while driving. Besides, the GPS may malfunction and take the user someplace different. It can make deadly mistakes as seen in the last month. tragic death of a North Carolina man Today’s vehicles feature advanced driving assistance systems ranging from blind-spot monitoring to adaptive cruise control. Using one or more of these features is alright, but drivers must never treat these systems as complete substitutes. Only cars equipped with Level 5 of autonomy can make independent road decisions. Dozing, texting, or doing anything that amounts to inattention when these systems are engaged is risky. There have been consequences. A Tesla equipped with Autopilot, its standard driving assistance software, collided with a motorcyclist and killed him. Dozens of incidents have been reported within the past year. Remember, these technologies are constantly updated to fix glitches, hence why they can't be trusted to drive without supervision. Interestingly, Ford's offers hands-free driving for select highways and roads included in its Blue Zone. However, the Detroit-based manufacturer reiterates that users should “always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle.” Blue Cruise On November 24, Tesla CEO Elon Musk the release of FSD Beta across North America. Previously only those enrolled in the testing program could access the system. Despite the ongoing investigation and concerns about its viability, any Tesla driver interested in the software FSD can have it for $15,000. It remains to be seen whether this will be a hit or miss. announced Safe Driving is a Shared Responsibility Carmakers need to sensitize customers on best practices for these innovations actively. Doing this will increase the chances of achieving autonomous driving in the future. Perhaps they can learn from GM which capable of answering EV-related queries. released an online tool Channelling that energy and resources into this cause is a timely investment. Automakers should go beyond a caveat on their website and feed the customers real knowledge. Drivers should also consult their manual to understand the capabilities of the driving software fully.