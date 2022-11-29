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Why the Rise of Active Assistance and Safety Systems Must Not Distract Drivers

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byMichael Akuchie@michaelakuchie

I am wildly intrigued by the vast use cases of technology.

November 29th, 2022
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Michael Akuchie@michaelakuchie

I am wildly intrigued by the vast use cases of technology.

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futurism#self-driving-cars#problems-self-driving-cars#driver-support#technology#autonomous-cars#autonomous-vehicle-safety#smart-vehicles#car

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