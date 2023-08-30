AI Will Be a Journalist's Greatest Tool, Not Their Replacement

Last month, I encountered a tweet from Nigerian journalist Ganiu Oloruntade. He wrote: If you stopped reading this article and clicked this to find the tweet, you'd see my “Amen” response alongside a sad emoji. AI won't take my job in Jesus's name. link Despite being a journalist at a crucial time for Africa's tech ecosystem, I worry about my prospects. I worry for my colleagues, too. After all, we live in a lower-middle-income country rife with unemployment. Ironically, the media isn't helping matters. As the buzz grows, more outlets dedicate reporters to chronicle its remarkable yet scary journey. So, you see why I replied to Ganiu's tweet with an ? AI Amen When to the public, I witnessed first-hand its capabilities. I wasn't alone. On social media, Reddit groups, and even during casual conversations with friends, there was a reminder of AI being a powerful force. OpenAI released ChatGPT With AI's fast-rising popularity came concerns about its long-term impacts. Many feared their jobs would become obsolete. From the retail store worker to the high-earning software developer, the fear of unemployment is mutual. Last month, an email sent to staff by one of Europe's leading newspapers, Bild, caused great controversy. According to , Bild wrote that it would lay off workers across job verticals, including proofreaders, editorial directors, and secretaries. reports However, Bild eventually the issue. Contrary to earlier reports of AI taking over jobs in the company, the German company said the statement originally announced a “ ” clarified restructuring program for regional newspaper editions. Essentially, it planned to cut back on regional editions and offices, bringing the number to 12 and 10, respectively. Despite being a false alarm, it's hard to ignore the likelihood of it happening. But can AI truly replace journalists, the vanguards of truth? What the humans think For this story, I spoke with an extensive list of journalists to know what it would mean if AI-powered tools did supplant them. I share my opinion, too, but that's for later. While Ephraim Modise foresees an increased usage of , he strongly believes that they can't “ .” “ ,” Modise explains. AI tools exceed writers' input The analogy I like the most about the impact of AI in journalism is that of autopilot and a human pilot in a plane. No matter how good the former gets, it is very unlikely that we will see a passenger-carrying plane flying solely on autopilot with no pilot in the cockpit because that human element will always be a necessity Speaking of AI tools, a vast portfolio exists. For journalists, there's Otter, a note-taking app; QuillBot, a paraphrasing tool; and tons more. Kishalaya Kundu isn't averse to collaborating with such tools, provided they don't take his job. Unlike Modise, he believes AI is close to a comprehensive takeover of journalism. If not this year, many in the next couple, he notes. Blending the opinions of Modise and Kundu, veteran journalist Charles Lee Matthews thinks highly of AI and calls it “ .” However, they disagree that AI can potentially do what journalists do. Instead, they believe AI will help writers churn out stories quicker and improve workflow, among other things. the most significant innovation created by humanity With AI handling tasks like proofreading and note-taking, Matthews says, “ .” Humans will be freed to focus more on craft, creativity, collaboration, and leadership in media, and to build out new commerce models that disrupt the sector Temitayo Jaiyeola doesn't think journalism jobs are in danger. In his brief but profound response, he believes AI will improve journalism for journalists. He notes that the trade is difficult because it involves “ .” the gathering, interpretation, and simplification of information He further states that the above technique is “ ,” arguing that AI will help reporters write and “ ” better. He doesn't see an . Interestingly, he concludes by saying editors, not writers, should bother about AI writing tools. human-dependent self-edit AI-led revolution What I believe Seeking an escape from reality and later self-development, I read books at an early age. I discovered newspapers early, too, and that helped me decide on becoming a storyteller. I understand the passion that drives people to tell all kinds of stories, especially difficult ones. I'm grateful for AI tools like note-taking apps because they handle that, enabling me to pay adequate attention to my source during interactions. Although I could do that while scribbling their words, AI optimizes the interview experience. Like my colleagues, I don't think we're ready to be replaced. Honestly, I don't believe we can. While an may appeal to low-tier outlets looking to cut salary costs through layoffs, what happens when it commits an error? AI tools are incredible, but they're not invulnerable to mistakes. AI-driven news-writing tool In January this year, for using AI to write articles. I recall how terrified I was because the end seemed near. Shortly after, the platform discovered several errors in many of the AI-generated content. How happy I felt. Journalists will likely retain their jobs for the foreseeable future, though there may be adjustments. CNET made headlines Thoughts on working with AI tools full-time Last month, Google showcased Genesis, an AI tool it claimed can write news stories. The preview was exclusive to representatives from the Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal. According to , a media executive saw the tool as more of an assistant than a journalist. The Verge It's worth noting that Google doesn't think tools can replicate the human effort that goes into journalism. The tech giant sees them as helpers. When asked how open-minded they'd be using AI tools if directed by their employer, the journalists I spoke to liked the idea. “ ,” Modise said. As aforementioned, I look at these tools as autopilots and myself as the pilot in the writing process. They help me do repetitive tasks which don't require the human element, and I can focus on more human-centric tasks like doing interviews, chasing sources, etc. Recall that Kundu also had no issue with the idea so long he got to keep his job. From my end, working with AI tools isn't a terrible idea. As Matthews said, AI can free us from repetitive tasks so we can focus on making stories that echo creativity and truth.