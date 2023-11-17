The Noonification: Why Hasnt Solana Died Yet? (11/17/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Are Crypto Markets Positioned for the Next Uptick? By [ 3 Min read ]\nExplore the highs of October 2023 in the crypto market, with Bitcoins surge to $37K and renewed optimism @ulriklykke Read More. AI Isn’t the Problem, Big Tech Is By [ 8 Min read ]\nIs Artificial Intelligence as scary as we have been led to believe, or is it just the big tech giants that have a track record of unethical data use? @theantieconomist Read More. Why Hasnt Solana Died Yet? By [ 5 Min read ]\nA look at Solana’s main pros and cons and the reasons behind its stunning 175% rally. @mariefromdcenter Read More. Indexing The minds of Everyone and the Future of AI By [ 3 Min read ]\nExplore the future of AI and how to democratize new technologies. @whatsai Read More. Tackling the Saboteurs Within: 4 Cognitive Biases That Affect Your Productivity By [ 13 Min read ]\nDelve into the realm of cognitive biases that silently influence your productivity. Explore 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @vinitabansal Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME