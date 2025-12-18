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Why Teaching LLMs to "Click" is a Futile Abstraction

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bytyingshoelaces.com@tyingshoelaces

Currently building https://systemprompt.io

December 18th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#machine-learning#browsers#ai-for-the-internet#teaching-llms-to-click#ai-for-the-web#ai-and-the-web#hackernoon-top-story

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