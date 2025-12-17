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The "Stochastic Parrot" Narrative Is Dead. Physics Killed It.

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bytyingshoelaces.com@tyingshoelaces

Currently building https://systemprompt.io

December 17th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#llm-research#ai-detailed-balance#laws-from-thermodynamics#machine-learning-research#ai-coordinate-selection#reasoning-models#formal-reasoning-in-llms

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