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Vibe Coding is a Technical Debt Factory

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bytyingshoelaces.com@tyingshoelaces

Currently building https://systemprompt.io

December 15th, 2025
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machine-learning#vibe-coding#ai-generated-code-risks#technical-debt#vibe-coding-technical-debt#ai-code-quality#code-churn#developer-productivity#auditing-ai-generated-code

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