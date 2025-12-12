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Your Frontend Framework is Technical Debt: Why I Deleted React for Rust

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bytyingshoelaces.com@tyingshoelaces

Currently building https://systemprompt.io

December 12th, 2025
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TOPICS

programming#rust#ai-generated-ui#rust-web-development#react-alternatives#python-control-plane#ai-software-architecture#frontend-performance#rust-runtime-pattern

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