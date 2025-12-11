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MCP Is Here to Save Developers From the AI Agent Glue-Code Nightmare

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bytyingshoelaces.com@tyingshoelaces

Currently building https://systemprompt.io

December 11th, 2025
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TOPICS

machine-learning#model-context-protocol#agentic-ai-foundation#anthropic-mcp#ai-developer-tools#ai-agents-orchestration#open-ai-standards#agents.md#ai-tooling-ecosystem

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