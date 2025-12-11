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How I Built an Accurate Calorie & Nutrition Calculator for Subway

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@hacker26833241

December 11th, 2025
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programming#nutrition-software#calorie-tracker#subway-calorie-calculator#food-calorie-calculator#healthtech#javascript-state-management#nutrition-data-api#json-data-modeling

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