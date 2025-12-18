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From 322,000 Lines to 43,000: Why Cursor Deleted Their CMS

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bytyingshoelaces.com@tyingshoelaces

Currently building https://systemprompt.io

December 18th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#software-engineering#ux#developer-tools#cms#agentic-ai#llm#machinelearning

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