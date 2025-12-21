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The Biggest AI Bottleneck Is in Your Head

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bytyingshoelaces.com@tyingshoelaces

Currently building https://systemprompt.io

December 21st, 2025
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TOPICS

machine-learning#ai-adoption#ai-tools-for-developers#human-judgment-vs-ai#ai-in-the-workplace#future-of-work#human-ai-collaboration#ai-for-software-engineering#responsible-ai-development

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