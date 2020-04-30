Why Startups Prefer React Native for Mobile App Development

As per the latest reports; the year 2025 will witness a 5.8 Billion app user base!

The very space of app technology has shrunk the world to an axis point where accessing every sort of service or buying product is just at a fingertip distance away. Today smartphones run our daily activities. Whether it is about booking a cab to work or ordering medicines at doorstep, there is an app available for all and mobile app development has become the primary focus for business and enterprises to ease our lives largely.

With this increasing demand, many new technologies have been a part of the development field, and the constant need for betterment has triggered more new technologies to come into existence. One of the technologies is React Native , which holds the incredible potential to craft out futuristic mobile apps for businesses.

With React Native you let your business get opened to a larger pool of opportunities in the context of faster development, best-quality, and creative pool.

However, if you are yet to be acquainted with what exactly is React Native and what are the reasons to choose React Native for mobile app, then you must read this post ahead…

What is React Native?

To be precise, React Native is the in-demand JavaScript framework, that lets the seamless transmission of concepts of web development into mobile app development.

Within the React Native framework, there is a combination of native components, allowing developers to build native mobile applications for cross-platforms.

React Native offers the native components within the app, and gives the native-like feel to the app. Also, with this technology, the cost gets cut down and triggers the development process.

Essentials to Consider While Choosing the App Development Framework

For a startup, something agile and unique has to be taken into consideration, with every step, since a wrong choice made can cost in destruction. Therefore, before picking a mobile app framework, a few of the factors that have to be taken into view, are:

Development Cost- The management of finance is an important factor that must be considered, as developing an app for both major platforms can affect your funds to a larger extent.

Building an MVP- Assessing and validating the app idea, play a huge role. This also helps in dictating success for a business. Hence an app that can enter the market faster should be on your list.

Maintenance– An app doesn't reach its goal, after launch but various factors come into the picture and must be addressed after the deployment, via maintenance and support.

Therefore, picking a framework, which is prevailing with the latest third-party packages, will help your startup to reduce the efforts of post app launch maintenance.

These are some of the essentials that every startup has to give a thought about, but still, the bigger question comes with a bang, that why React Native is better for startups?

There are an ample number of reasons to choose React Native for the app development for startups and those reasons are mentioned herewith further in this post, keep reading further…

Issues Faced by Startups

The journey of an entrepreneur is full of struggles and challenges. And, it goes without saying, but selecting the right set of technology for your startup is an intimidating aspect.

A startup has to deal with various harsh-realities, and one of the supreme most is the investment, to grow.

Although, every startup very well understands the need of mobile app technology and knows it’s worth to boost the success rate, but selecting the final framework for mobile app development is a daunting task.

A mobile app solution for the startup needs to be a well-balanced tech stack, which falls fit on the business logic and serves every type of audience type hassle-free.

To answer such a violent situation, React Native technology is the best option.

What makes the React Native framework a winning choice for the startups?

Indeed there are multiple reasons to support the answer for this question, and some of the most relevant ones, are mentioned here with…

Reduced Development Cost

Saving money through any possible means is the prime motto of every startup, but with the app development, there can be chances of getting inferior quality with low development cost.

But here React Native comes as a savior, letting the startups to cut out the excessive cost involved in the development and makes the development to go easier.

With this technology, React Native app developer can write code that runs on both platforms, hence the development cost gets lesser with the native functionalities.

Expedites Development Process

With React Native, developers get the opportunity to build the apps faster, while utilizing the native approach. The early launch of the app gives adequate time to startups to promote and implement the functionality of the app platform in their business model.

Covers Both Major Mobile OS

React Native has the potential to work seamlessly on Android and iOS without facing any sort of hurdle. This allows the startups with a great benefit of covering the wider user base, as they can easily launch the app on major platforms, and helping their business services to reach a bigger pool of users.

Enhanced Security

React Native is based on JavaScript, where it is a core development language. The inclusion of Java minimizes the chances of flaws. This ensures that every React mobile app is highly reliable and secured.

Hot Reload

Something which troubles the developer most is running the program repeatedly to make the amendments. But on the React Native framework, carrying this task is far easier and also allows the developers to view the changes in real-time.

Native component reusability

For a developer extending the app platform into native is a tedious task, but with React Native app, the native components can easily be extended to the React Native app.

Hence it allows the app to get the benefits of different features, such as camera, GPS and many more. Also, it brings the benefit of written once and further to be used in many React Native apps.

Stability

In the development community, the trending tech is React Native, which is although quite a new as of now, but due to the never-ending and robust support from Facebook, its stability rate is higher.

Both FB and Instagram are constantly working upon the aspects to make it grow better, and this improvement has led to better results to be experienced within the react platform.

Some of the successful startups using React Native

Undeniably great technology is the success fact behind successful companies. Here is a quick synopsis of some of the successful startups which have embedded this framework by hiring top-rated React Native app development company, in their business model.

UberEats

Delivery.com

Townske

Chop

Wix.com

Discord App

Gyroscope

Now the burning question that has to be answered is, that why going with Hybrid App Development is not a smart choice?

Switching to a new framework, not just requires skills but a lot goes in as well. With a new framework like React Native, many doubts and confusion could also be associated, but the React Native advantages are uncountable.

Hybrid apps possess many plus points but when it comes to comparing with React Native, then there are some of the facts which should be given a thought on…

Low Performance- Sadly in the performance meter, Hybrid apps lack largely and React Native wins the race. Although this glitch is due to the mechanism Hybrid apps practice, wherein adding a layer between source code and targeted platform, can completely disturb the app performance.

Complicated debugging process- The involvement of an additional layer within the Hybrid app development makes the process of debugging process tedious and strenuous. And to overcome this issue, developers depend on the framework.

The demanding process to add new features- An app can never gain its deserving recognition unless it keeps on evolving within its space and that can be well answered by integrating new functionalities & features. However, with the Hybrid framework, it is a tough task to include new features in the app.

Conclusion

For a startup growth is the prime factor, and to meet the business goal faster, and get the effective solution effectively, with a budget factor intact; a React Native app platform is the best choice you can pick for your business.

Get mobile app development with React Native for your startup today and help it bloom further.

