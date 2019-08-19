20 Top Mobile App Development Companies in 2019-20 | Complete Guide for Startups

Finding trusted mobile app development companies to grasp the most desirable service is as hard as deciding your app idea. This might be a hard pill to swallow, but it’s true that out of every 10,000 mobile apps developed, only 1 or 2 will win while the rest 99.99 percent will go puff into oblivion. For an entrepreneur, this means that market odds and competition are greatly stacked against you. But don’t let this bog you down.

Define Your Business Needs

It is only ill-planned apps that will fail. Evans Data Corporation estimates there are around 23 million people working as mobile app developers worldwide. So, if you pick one of them without putting effort into it, you’ll harness your efforts and business. By any stretch, it’s not hard to make the right choice you need to see many options for mobile app development companies on a single list to compare and make an informed decision.

Because of the nature of the mobile app development process, the best mobile app developers can be found scattered across the globe, from the USA to India and South East Asia.

No matter how you look at it, mobile app development is all about arming yourself with the industry knowledge, having a solid marketing plan & strategy. With that being said, here are some key points for finding the best mobile app development company and safeguarding your app from becoming part of the 99.99%.

North America and India, are the most popular outsourcing destinations for your app development. Let’s take a closer look at them.

India is a well-known outsourcing destination. Business there is concentrated in so-called IT clusters, which include the local Silicon Valley of Bangalore. According to Evans Data Corporation, by 2023, India will overtake the US by the number of developers.

Outsourced App Development

Outsourcing your development project is a common practice today. A report by GSA shows that 70% of businesses want to outsource more in the future.

The main advantage of outsourcing your mobile app development is that you can hire top mobile app developers from all over the world and recruiting will also take less time.

You can quickly replace mobile app developers working on your project without paying an additional cost.

You don’t need to spend on setting up the office space or costly equipment, leading to a higher quality of final output.

Most mobile app development companies providing outsourcing services in India and the USA offer structured communication system and dedicated teams to work on your project.

You can choose this option if you want to automate your app development process web and mobile app development process.

How to choose better among all mobile app development companies in the world?

So, Let’s have a look at brief summary of all these mobile app development companies

1. ValueCoders : Most Entrusted name in mobile app development companies in India. Offers unmatched mobile app services.

2. IntellectSoft : Second in the list of top mobile app development companies due to the full combination of knowledge with innovation.

3. ISBX : Standing in third position for delivering high-quality applications.





5. 4. WillowTree : Focus on implementing flourishing and retention strategies for improving the execution of developed applications.5. Arctouch : A one of the leading mobile app development companies in India.

6. Fingent : An Esteemed mobile app development company in India. Improving its position in the list.

7. Volare Systems : Reputed mobile app development company by delivering high-quality applications to the clients businesses

8. Zymr : A web and mobile application development company based in India.

9. Reinvently : Provides best mobile and web apps for both entrepreneurs and startups.

10. Zealous System : Determined to deliver amazing solutions to their customers/ partner businesses.

Now, Take a Deep Look to The List of 20 Top Mobile App Development Companies in the USA and India

1. ValueCoders (An Entrusted Name For Mobile App Development Company In India)

ValueCoders one of the best mobile app development companies in India . ValueCoders is the preferred most software development and IT outsourcing company in India to obtain all IT-based solutions and services. Since its founding in 2004, it has provided different IT services to its clients around the world.

ValueCoders has over 2,500+ happy and satisfied customers across the world. In addition, ValueCoders is certified as CMMI and ISO IT outsourcing company.ValueCoders has more than 450 dedicated experts and developers since its main objective is to always focus on providing a good amount of value to other companies and customers. In addition, they have experience in the business for more than 13 years. In addition, they offer a 100% money-back guarantee if customer satisfaction does not exist and also provide the trail developer for 2 weeks and a fast TTM.

2. IntellectSoft (The Best Mobile App Development Company in India)

IntellectSoft a custom software and mobile app development company with headquarters in Palo Alto, US. Founded in 2007, the firm paved a long way by serving many brands such as Nestle, Harley Davidson, the London Stock Exchange, and others. IntellectSoft team of more than 200 employees have expertise in different domains of software development such as Mobile App Development, Enterprise solutions, Blockchain Solutions, iOS and Android development, Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), UI/UX Design, Cloud Computing, Product Design and Engineering, IT Strategy Consulting, Testing and QA, and IT Infrastructure Management.

3. ISBX (A Large Choice Among The Top Mobile App Development companies)



ISBX a Los Angels based one of the best mobile application development companies that create and deploy apps for big & small businesses. With the team of talented software developers, designers they have set an impressive mark on companies it worked for including Apple iOS & Android app, Warner Brothers, L’oreal, Red Bull, Sony and others.

4. WillowTree (Most Trusted Choice For App Development Company In the US)

WillowTree is a US-based app development company with over 300+ employees. The company focuses on creating a better mobile and app development strategy, research on native (iOS and Android), web app development, mobile optimization and workforce augmentation. With 11 years of span on the market, WillowTree served many Fortune 500 companies such as BabyCenter, Regal Cinemas, Wyndham Hotels, GE, PepsiCo, AOL, and the University of Virginia.

5. Arctouch (One of the Best Mobile App Development Companies in India)

Arctouch a San Francisco, California based mobile app development and web design company. With a team of 50+ employees and 10 years of experience on the market and software & app development expertise to build Android, iOS, and Xamarin apps. Arctouch also builds smart bots for platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Facebook Messenger. They are focused on enterprise grade software development, app development, and aim to help startups and SMEs to get better development solutions via mobile apps, AR/VR solutions, and IoT devices.

6. Fingent (Best App Development Company in India)

Fingent is a mobile app development company with headquarters in New York, US. With over 15+ years of experience on the app development market, Fingent allows its team to leverage the app development experience to work on app development and mobile based projects. Fingent is also known for delivering high quality products for iOS, Android, Hybrid apps, IoT development, VR/AR, and software development.



7. Volare Systems (Among The Best Mobile App Development Company)

Volare Systems is a renowned app, web app, and custom software development company based in Denver, Colorado. They have a team of expert mobile app developers that builds high quality web and mobile web apps that run fast and look great on every device. Since their inception in 2009, Volare has been delivering the enterprise-grade app and software solutions for its clients across the U.S.

8. Zymr (Most Recommended App Development Company)

Zymr a California, US based mobile app development firm with two offices in India and in Europe, Finland. Zymr offer the best-in-class app-based and cloud solutions for enterprise mobility and apps. They hold expertise in app development and worked with corporate giants such as Vodafone and Cisco.With more than 5 years on the market Zymr Inc. have worked these years and managed more than 70 app development projects successfully.

9. Reinvently (The Best Company to hire Indian app developers )

a US based mobile app development & design firm that provide services to small and medium size companies, as well as big corporate brands. Its app developers and software team software hold engineering expertise from iOS & Android app development, Machine Learning, AI, Wearables to software testing. Among the company’s top clients are: LiveNation, MyBreath, Looksery (owned by Snapchat), Men’s Wearhouse, Qcare, and others. Reinvently a US based mobile app development & design firm that provide services to small and medium size companies, as well as big corporate brands. Its app developers and software team software hold engineering expertise from iOS & Android app development, Machine Learning, AI, Wearables to software testing. Among the company’s top clients are: LiveNation, MyBreath, Looksery (owned by Snapchat), Men’s Wearhouse, Qcare, and others.

10. Zealous System (Best Place to Hire App Developers)

is a known app development and software development company that hold expertise in mobile app development for various platforms such as iOS, Android as well as in all the latest technologies including Kotlin, Swift, Java, Xamarin, React Native, and Ionic. Zealous System is a known app development and software development company that hold expertise in mobile app development for various platforms such as iOS, Android as well as in all the latest technologies including Kotlin, Swift, Java, Xamarin, React Native, and Ionic.

With years of experience in mobile app development, Zealous System got many awards & recognition such as has been awarded as one of the top IT Companies by GoodFirms 2019 and awarded as a Top App Designing Company by GoodFirms 2019. With a wide-spread client base, they have clients such as Civica, JMB Consulting, Neil Patel Digital, AgLive, Audi, MySUB, and more.

11. Dev Technosys (Result- Driven Mobile App Development Company in India)

Dev Technosys is an ISO 9001:2008 certified firm in the sphere of website & mobile application development with head-office in India. The company has ISO & NASSCOM certifications. It also has a team of over 70+ employees. With 8 years of experience on the market, it managed to complete over 950+ app and web development projects. The lineup of its clients are Mobile Binary Signal.com, The Best of Maui (Tourism), The Dhobi Dry Cleaning, and more.

12. Zco Corporation (In the List of Best Mobile App Development Companies)

Zco Corporation a mobile app development and software development company established in the year 1989 in New Hampshire, US. It’s one of the best and known Enterprise software developer firms in the world with expertise at developing custom mobile apps for iOS, Android, Windows Phone, hybrid app development, and AR/VR software development. With the span of more than 25 years in mobile app development, it has developed a number of best apps for businesses and generated millions in revenue. Its client portfolio includes BBC, Verizon, Microsoft, Samsung and Motorola.

13. Eleks ( The Top Most Choice Among the Best Mobile App Development Companies)

Eleks a well-known mobile app development firm based in Ukraine, Kyiv. With more than 1,000 employees and 25+ years of software and mobile app development experience the firm develop best quality mobile apps for startups and SMEs. The company’s app development offices are located in Ukraine and Poland.

14. Keenethics (A Trusted Choice for Mobile App Development Company)

Keenethics is a Ukraine-based app development company with extensive experience & expertise in mobile and desktop software development. For the last 4 years the company completed dozens of mobile app development projects including web app, mobile app, desktop development, as well as AI, Machine Learning, UI/UX design, CTO as a service, software testing, and tech support consultancy.

One of the features that sets the Keenethics apart from its competitors is its commitment to follow high ethical work norms and users privacy.

15. Cleveroad (A Top-Notch Mobile App Development Company)

Cleveroad is based in Ukraine and known for providing best quality mobile and web development services. Since 2014 it’s managed to expand its work on multiple locations based in the US, Canada, and Poland. On top of that, its in-house software and mobile app development offers expertise services to bring quality work at mobile and desktop software development to companies looking for the software and app projects.

The services Cleveroad provides mainly include app design, app development, security & compliance, wearable tech, QA & testing, Cloud computing, iBeacon software development, ongoing tech support, Ecommerce & CMS, 3D & VR software development.

16. Intelegain Technologies (A Name for the Top Mobile App Development Company)

Intelegain is an innovative mobile app development IT outsourcing company with more than 15 years of experience in IT outsourcing services. They have more than 350+ clients in more than 25 countries. They are also known to provide tech engagement and business values ​​to small scale businesses and start-ups with the help of various software services such as cloud applications, enterprise mobile applications, web applications and much more.

17. Konstant Infosolutions (A Reliable Place to Hire Best App Developers)

Konstant Infosolutions is one of the best IT outsourcing and mobile app development companies providing a range of quality IT-based solutions. Since its inception in 2003, they are currently in the US. UK, and India. In addition, they are mostly known for their better development in mobile and web applications.

Konstant Infosolutions has a qualified team of IT professionals who are completely focused on providing the best IT services to their clients. In addition, they solve all the problems of their clients by understanding and analyzing adequately all the needs and requirements.



18. Cabot Technology Solutions ( Most Trusted Mobile App Development Company)

Cabot Technology Solutions offers the best IT outsourcing services to several companies. Some of their IT services are web application development, mobile application development, e-commerce development, and IoT. Its experienced IT technical team is complemented by an equally excellent management team, known for spending more than a decade working in countries such as the USA. UK, and Canada in a wide range of management skills and analysts.

By observing their experience, they quickly provide an appropriate context for all business requirements and offer an ideal and sustainable IT-based solution.

19. Clavax Technologies (Trusted Place to Hire Indian App Developers )

Clavax Technologies was established in 2011 and is known as one of the best IT outsourcing firms for providing cutting edge technology services to its clients and businesses.

They use state-of-the-art technologies based on information technology and have knowledge of various business domains. In addition, they have more than 170 clients and have delivered more than 500 successful projects. This company is an ideal option for many companies and clients when it comes to the development of any IT service, such as desktop, web or mobile applications.

20. Techuz (Best Indian Mobile App Development Company)

Techuz is one of the most trusted and reliable mobile app development companies in India to hire the best software and app developers. Techuz started by a group of companies with the technological vocation that focus on creating world-class web development and mobile development solutions that take advantage of advanced technologies. Since their inception, they have grown 300% annually and have created an authority on Angularjs, Nodejs, Laravel, iOS, Swift and Android technologies. Not only are they experts in solving business demands, but they have also focused on the unique and growing requirements of start-ups.

Final Words

After you’ve carefully analyzed all the top mobile app development companies, it’s time to make up your mind. I hope you find the best programmers for your project. Here’s a bit of final advice for you.

Keep a note of all your findings. Sometimes, the list of mobile app development companies is too long, so it’s hard to include every name on the list. I recommend creating a list of companies and criteria to pay attention to. Don’t jump to conclusions; clarify the points with your potential team of developers.

Try to ask as many questions as possible to define whether which company can solve your business problems. It would be great to know what you think about this article and if it helped you figure out how to find an app developer and the best mobile app development company for your next project.





