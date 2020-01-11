Startup Centric Top Web Development Companies in India (A Survey)

As per stats, there are approx 1.94 billion active websites which remain growing from 2020 through 21. Hence, if your goal as a startup or an SME, is to shine among this crowd, you need expert technical assistance that fits your budget and meets quality adherence. That means, getting into building your inhouse web development team and hiring freelancers are cut from the list.

Outsourcing, being the best option left, you need to be aware of the pros and cons of it and well versed with the market scenario of the same. In this study, we have enlisted the top web development companies which can be an exact fit for a startup.

While starting this survey, we chose to work with web development companies in India as they have the largest market share ( $182 Billion in 2018-19).

In India, the IT outsourcing market has grown multi-fold in the last two decades with 10000+ companies and will be $500 Billion vast by 2025. Hence, before choosing the top ones from this pool, our first criteria was domain experience.

Then comes the kind of expertise they have in different technologies and industries. In technology, we have preferred those companies who are doing good in React js, Blockchain, Flutter, Angular, IoT, AR, Python (for AI & ML), DevOps, Chatbot and other trending ones.

In Industry, they should at least have worked for Healthcare, Ecommerce, Banking, and Media.

As cost is considered as a primary constraint, we looked into their rates and spoke to their previous clients. Apart from that, for primary shortlisting, we preferred to look in review platforms such as Goodfirms, Clutch, and Glassdoor.

Here is the full list of criteria we considered while picking up the right ones.

Total Domain Experience (At Least 8 years) Hourly rates ($10-$50) Technology Expertise (As per trend) Client feedback (Over call/email) Team strength (200+) Number of Startup projects (1000+) IT Infrastructure (PM software, licensing, etc) Digital presence & online reputation Work culture (employee feedbacks) Awards & memberships

After checking the criteria no 1, 2 & 3 from a data set of 6245 web development companies, we shortlisted 529. Then we filtered them using criteria 5, 6 & 8 and came up with a list of 89 web development companies. With the help of the remaining criteria, we ended up with the following 10 companies with a list of 6 more honorable mentions.

1) Belatrix Software (The award winning web development company in India) (The award winning web development company in India)

Years of Experience: 16+

Hourly rates: $50 - $99/hr

Area of Expertise: Web development, Software Product development, Quality engineering, Cloud ops , Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Agile coaching , UX + Agile development

Belatrix Software is made up of 3 partners that are connected by a very familiar bond: they are father and children.

It has its nearshore software development centers in Mendoza and Buenos Aires in Argentina, Bogotá in Colombia, India and Lima, Peru. It helps customers achieve the full impact of their R&D and product development capabilities by developing innovative high quality software, quality control, testing and mobile solutions that allow customers to generate the best software in their class.

Team strength: 250 - 999

Key Clients: FIS, Disney, Adobe, AOL, BCP

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://www.belatrixsf.com/contact-us/

2) ValueCoders (An Entrusted name as a web development company in India) (An Entrusted name as a web development company in India)

Years of Experience: 14+

Hourly rates: $15-$25/hr

Area of Expertise: Web & App development, Augmented Reality, Product development, IT strategy and consulting, IoT, ChatBot development

ValueCoders is the most recognized IT outsourcing agency who is delivering custom software solutions worldwide to unlock innovation & leverage digital transformation. It is one of the most trusted web development company where professionals optimise cost, time and quality. Till now, they have delivered 4200+ projects to 2500+ clients across the globe along with the retention rate of maximum 97%.

Their mission is to deliver high-quality software development services with full transparency, integrity and honesty. And, their vision is to become the most recognized and trusted software development company out of India.

Team strength: 500-900

Key Clients: Affle, Tekion Cloud, Capgemini, Grundfos, Dubai Police, Selectspecs

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://www.valuecoders.com/contact

3) Sunflower Lab (One of the most recommended web development companies in India) (One of the most recommended web development companies in India)

Years of Experience: 9+

Hourly rates: $50 - $99/hr

Area of Expertise: Custom Web Development, App Development, AWS Consulting, Strategic Consulting, eCommerce Development

They started on Sunflower Road in New Jersey and saw the opportunity to create products that help companies transform their way of doing business. Founded in 2010, they are an award-winning fast-growing digital products and innovation agency with offices in North America and India.

Sunflower Lab has more than 60 engineers and technologists worldwide who continue to press to help customers solve their most difficult technological problems on mobile, web and IoT devices.

Team strength: 50 - 249

Key Clients: Citra, WorthPoint, Groove Dance Competition, Metro D.C. Government, BarEye

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://www.thesunflowerlab.com/contact-us/

4) Syberry Corporation (One Of The Best Web development companies in India) (One Of The Best Web development companies in India)

Years of Experience: 10+

Hourly rates: $25 - $49/hr

Area of Expertise: Quality Assurance, Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, Security and Technology Consulting, Web Software Development, Cloud Applications Development, Software Product Development

Syberry is an app and web development company based in the United States, based in Austin, TX. Its fundamental values are incomparable quality, effective communication and transparent pricing.

Syberry web developers create software products of unparalleled quality to achieve that level of excellence. They concentrated their engineers in centers of excellence, functionally, adding them to our different divisions, from product development to continuous learning and innovations.

Team strength: 250 - 999

Key Clients: PayPal, Livestream, Baylor Scott and White Healthcare, THG, Walt Disney

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://www.syberry.com/contact-us

5) Brights (Result- driven app and web development company in India) (Result- driven app and web development company in India)

Years of Experience: 9+

Hourly rates: $25 - $49/hr

Area of Expertise: Web development, UI/UX design, QA & Testing, AR & ML, DevOps, Internet of Things

For the last 8 years, we have implemented more than 350 projects and went far enough to get space in the list of best web development companies. This experience provides us with a strong base for the deeper understanding of processes at all project development stages, from use cases and wireframes to comprehensive testing. Thereby, we are able to launch complete and stable products of any complexity on the market regardless of their purpose.

They help companies at any stage of the product software development cycle: from R&D and building MVP from scratch, to scaling, UX analyze and improvement. Working as a product teams allows us to deliver success products and rich client business goals.

Team strength: 50 - 249

Key Clients: Kinder, Lactalis Group, Danone, MasterCard, Samsung, AXE, Skoda, Suzuki, Renault, Kimberly-Clark, Dr. Theiss, OLX, Philip Morris, Intel, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's, Metro,

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://brights.io/contacts

6) Zco Corporation (One of the best among the list of top web development companies) (One of the best among the list of top web development companies)

Years of Experience: 25+

Hourly rates: $25 - $49/hr

Area of Expertise: Hybrid App Development, Enterprise Software Solutions, Augmented Reality

Zco Corporation has distinguished as one of the best app and web development companies in the United States.They provide a full range of mobile app development solutions for their clients, including custom mobile apps, games, enterprise software, 3D animation, and augmented and virtual reality applications. From startups to enterprise organizations, Zco offers top-notch software solutions that meet the needs of their clients.

Team strength: 250 - 999

Key Clients: Verizon, Liberty Mutual, BBC America, Microsoft, John Hancock, Motorola, Samsung, Flint Group, NHPR, COOLMAX. Utz, Skanska

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://www.zco.com/contact/

7) Galaxy Weblinks (An Esteemed web development company in India) (An Esteemed web development company in India)

Years of Experience: 22+

Hourly rates: $25 - $49/hr

Area of Expertise: Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development, Website Development, UI/UX, Cloud Services, Custom Software Development

Galaxy Weblinks is a global technology development and services company that specializes in web and mobile development. Our first and most important job: to help our clients understand the totality of the technology landscape and conceive, design, implement, and support solutions that fit their needs – and budgets.

As a global enterprise with offices across in the U.S., Australia, and India, Galaxy has the expertise, development bench, and digital marketing services to scale to meet virtually any business requirement.

Team strength: 50 - 249

Key Clients: Sony, Staples, Columbia university, Tivo, CMM school, WSJ

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://www.galaxyweblinks.com/contactus/

8) Web Peppers (Provides best mobile and web development solutions for both entrepreneurs and startups) (Provides best mobile and web development solutions for both entrepreneurs and startups)

Years of Experience: 8+

Hourly rates: $25 - $49/hr

Area of Expertise: E-commerce Development, Web Development, Support and Maintenance, E-commerce Development, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Development

Web Peppers is a global outsourcing and web development company providing unrivaled technical experience in web application building solutions and IoT solutions. They provide service to various businesses and enterprises of all sizes at affordable prices.

Their clients range from startups to large brand companies. Web Peppers provides full services, all around PHP, Drupal, .Net, C#, Wordpress, Python, NodeJS, React JS, Symfony. They offer the perfect combination of benefits profits and advantages for customers.

Team strength: 10 - 49

Key Clients: Startups and Enterprises

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://web-peppers.com/contact-us/

9) Yarddiant (A mobile and web app development company based in India) (A mobile and web app development company based in India)

Years of Experience: 9+

Hourly rates: < $25/hr

Area of Expertise: eCommerce Development, Web design & Web Development, Event Website Development, Plugin Development, Digital Marketing, WooCommerce Integration

Yarddiant is one of the best Web design & Web Development Company in India which serves all web development services. The company acts as a digital connection for customers and agencies. Yarddiant mainly focuses on eCommerce website development and WordPress development.

The company is dealing with major CMS like Magento, Shopify, Prestashop, and Wordpress. Currently, the WordPress developers under Yarddiant delivered a lot of online shops in WordPress integrated with woocommerce plugin. Yarddiant also manages the requirements of plugin development and theme customization.

Team strength: 10 - 49

Key Clients: Champions, Amazing Arabella, Blog Kidzz, Scribhun, Tovino Thomas, Buff-ting, IPWC Scrubs, Edakkal Village

Industry Focus:

Contact Info: https://www.yarddiant.com/contact/

10) Xtreem Solution (A one of the leading web development companies in India) (A one of the leading web development companies in India)

Years of Experience: 12+

Hourly rates: < $25/hr

Area of Expertise: Cross Platform App Development, Mobile App Development , Opensource & e-commerce Development, On Demand Technologies, Web Development

Xtreem Solution builds Web & Mobile solutions that are in harmony with industry requirements and budget. Applying the know-how of advanced technologies, we work to augment the growth of startups, small businesses, and enterprises. Our team keeps pace with the latest technology trends like Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, AR and VR.

Team strength: 50 - 249

Key Clients: Funrumble, Gig Qwik, Triptunity.com, Stockbagdepot.com, dailyview.com

Industry Focus:

Apart from these 10 web development companies, IntellectSoft, SoftwareMill, ClickIT Smart Technologies, ELEKS, Code Inspiration, and Symphony Solutions are the companies worth mentioning.

Choosing one of the above-listed web development companies can be your best future business partner!!

Technology has advanced a lot these days and there are more significant reasons to outsource web development services to reputed web development companies. To win the race in the present time, every business whether it is small or large needs to leverage new technologies.

So these were the top web development companies best suited for startups & SMEs of today’s business world. I can assure that each of these web companies has helped accelerate the growth of startups & small businesses using modern software technologies- perhaps one among these would help your business next!

