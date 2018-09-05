List of the Best Mobile App Development Companies & Developers — 2018 Reviews

Is it a really harder for you to find best App Development company from a collection of thousands or maybe more?To save you from such a striving task, I collected here a prime list of the best app development companies in india. They have made business-growing apps since years and still making them with latest introduced technology. All of them are the solid ground of the best mobile app developers with exceptional technical skills plus heart winning strategies.

So, what are you waiting for?

Let’s start with the list of the best app development Companies in India:

Best 10+ app development Companies in India 2018

IndiaNIC is a leading mobile app, web and mobile games development company. Since 1998, we have successfully bagged 7000+ projects, building lifetime relationships with over 3500+ happy clients, for providing IT solutions to every industry sector out there. With the employee strength of over 400 mobile & web developers, designers and marketing experts working from our head office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, we hail from a background of specialising in Mobile Apps, Games, Web Portal, Ecommerce, Custom Business Applications, Software Development using latest technologies as per the current and changing trends. Our expertise lies in Open Source Technologies, CMS’s, Microsoft Technologies, JAVA, MEAN Stake, iOS, Android, XAMARIN and other related trending tools and technologies.

We are an ISO certified company and member of NASSCOM. Our client list includes names like Adidas, Cisco, Pepsi, Vodafone, McDonald’s, Gulfstream, Incentex, Jackson & Coker, Sancho BBDO, TATA, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nirma Limited, and many more.

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 250–999

Founded: 1998

2. Peerbits

Peerbits is a global IT solution company delivering web development, mobile application development and IT consulting services of any complexity to clients worldwide. Peerbits has a strong team of 50+ highly skilled IT experts. Peerbits carries trust of more than 200+ clients spread across diverse business verticals.We are committed to excellence through the systematic and disciplined process. Our expertise guarantees quality, competence and rapid execution of any projects ranging from mid-sized portals to complex app development and custom mobility solutions.Our vision is to provide the utmost integrity and client satisfaction through our services, creating lasting relationships with our clients.

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2011

3. Quytech

An award winning bespoke mobile app development agency quy technology pvt ltd providing enterprise mobility solution, chat application, Augmented reality application & cross platform services . We have been rated among the top 20 most promising enterprise mobility company by CIO review.

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2010

4. Finoit

Finoit is a product engineering Company providing strategic and technology consulting in the field of Mobile, Software and IoT domain. We are focused on designing and developing customer-centric products and applications for startups to elite business groups across the globe.

With our technology consulting and implementation services using Web, Mobile and IoT development technologies, we have delivered intuitive digital experiences and scalable products while solving business problems to over 250 customers across North America, Europe and Australia.

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2010

5. Hopinfirst

Hopinfirst is a leading edge custom software development, web and mobile app development company offers development of websites, mobile applications, AR/AR development, Digital marketing services

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2016

6. konstantinfo

Konstant Infosolutions is an industry leader in delivering successful Mobile and Web development solutions across the Globe. We have been working since 2003, and have 2500+ happy customers worldwide. Having delivered 3500+ successful applications, we have served 30+ large Enterprises as well as start-ups. We are committed to success and our endeavor is to build highly performant and cost-efficient solutions.

We have partnered with distinguished industries and firms worldwide like Amazon Web Services, Member of iOS Developer Program, Registered Google Play Developer, Microsoft Certified Partner, Adobe Solution Partner, Intel Partner, Acquia Partner, Authorize.Net

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2003

7. Octalsoftware

Octal IT Solution is a global IT service provider having a strong presence in UK, USA, Singapore and India. The company has the reputation of delivering niche solutions in the areas of web and mobile app development. Octal has repeatedly prescribed quality as its virtue. With the ISO 9001:2008 certification and strict discipline towards the prominent quality standards, the company has produced flawless results since last decade. In its history of ten years, Octal has earned notable associations from technology leaders like Microsoft, NASSCOM, Amazon Web Services, Acquia, STPI, Dun & Bradstreet and Drupal Organization etc.

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2007

8. OpenXcell

Incorporated in 2008 and headquartered in the USA, OpenXcell is an industry-leading software and mobile app development company known for delivering innovative software solutions and engaging mobile apps. Due to our unstoppable quest for making perfect mobile and web apps, we have slowly evolved into a one stop destination for all mobile and web app development needs.

We have made a stellar reputation in the technology industry by adhering to strict timelines and quality deliverables. We are considered to be one of the most reliable partners by our clients as we follow a customer-oriented service model.

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2009

9. 360 Degree Technosoft

360 Degree Technosoft is global solution provider of web development and mobile applications development dealing in various platforms like iOS and android. Having developed more than 500+ mobile applications on various platforms, 360 Degree Technosoft is well-accustomed with Google and Apple tools desired to develop a mobile application.

Pricing: < $25/hr

Location: India

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2010

10. Spaceotechnologies

Space-O is one stop solution for all your mobile software development needs. From concept to development to marketing to ongoing maintenance, Space-O delivers.

We are now one of the top mobile app development companies in India by following the success mantra of “Design-led-Engineering”. We work with best-of-the-best fine art grads from top design institutes such as NID and best-of-the-best engineers.

Pricing: $25 — $49/hr

Location: India

Employees: 250–999

Founded: 2010

11. Cumulations Technologies

Cumulations Technologies is Bangalore based most trusted mobile app development company serving to the industry from past 8 years. Delivered 100+ projects for more than 70 clients. Specialty lies in solving challenging problems and converting to a viable solution. More than 95% of Projects delivered on time. Worked in almost every industry and niche including smart home, healthcare, e-commerce, ticket booking, Wearable devices, Fintech and more.

Pricing: $25 — $49/hr

Location: India

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2010

12. Arka Softwares

Arka Softwares is the one-stop solutions for all your mobile app requirements. From developing websites for industry giants to providing seamless user experience, there are plethoras of reasons that you can find to hire Arka Softwares as your development partner. With a team of 100+ developers and designers, Arka Softwares have delivered more than 100+ mobile apps to clients all across the globes.

With a primary focus on agile development methodology, Arka Softwares offers great benefits to all the clients. As a custom mobile app development company, we provide robust, scalable and high-end development solutions to all our clients from small start-ups to large enterprise.

Pricing: 18$ to 20$/hr

Location: India, USA, UK

Employee: 100+

Founded: 2010

These are the best app development companies in India that you can look out. You can also give me your suggestions in the comment box below.

PS: This list is in progress and I update it every fortnight. Would you Like to list your App Development Company? Please do comment with your company name.