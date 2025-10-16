247 reads

Why I Built a Zig Dotenv Lib

by
byDayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

October 16th, 2025
featured image - Why I Built a Zig Dotenv Lib
    Speed
    Voice
Dayvster
← Previous

The Rust Rewrites Nobody Asked For

About Author

Dayvster HackerNoon profile picture
Dayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

Read my storiesAbout @dayvster

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#programming#zig#systems-programming#library#zig-dotenv#zig-parser#zig-cli-tools#environment-vars

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories