An Introduction to Bunzz SDK: How to Have a Speedy DApp Development Process

The Bunzz SDK is a Javascript library that provides interfaces to interact with smart contracts deployed by Bunzz. It synchronizes a front-end application and the smart. contracts deployed in Bunzz, allowing the front end app to interact. with the smart contracts seamlessly. The API allows you to save development time when it comes to connecting your deployed smart contracts with your frontend application to finish your DApp. We are constantly improving and updating it for blockchain developers to figure out how their Dapp building process can be accelerated and become smoother by reducing lines of code.