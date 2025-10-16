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The Rust Rewrites Nobody Asked For

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byDayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

October 16th, 2025
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Dayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

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programming#programming#computer-science#rust-rewrites#coreutils-controversy#gnu-vs-rust#code-rewrites#c-vs-rust#innovation-fatigue

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