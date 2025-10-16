233 reads

Is C++ Really That Bad? Separating Fact from Folklore

by
byDayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

October 16th, 2025
featured image - Is C++ Really That Bad? Separating Fact from Folklore
    Speed
    Voice
Dayvster
← Previous

I Rewrote My CLI in Zig — and Didn’t Miss the Borrow Checker Once

Up Next →

The Rust Rewrites Nobody Asked For

About Author

Dayvster HackerNoon profile picture
Dayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

Read my storiesAbout @dayvster

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#programming#c++#cpp#c++-2025#is-c++-outdated#is-c++-complex#is-c++-useful#c++-in-2025

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories