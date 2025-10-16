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I Rewrote My CLI in Zig — and Didn’t Miss the Borrow Checker Once

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byDayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

October 16th, 2025
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Dayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

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programming#programming#zig#rust#systems-programming#real-world-cli#real-world-cli-tools#rust-borrow-checker#is-zig-practical

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