19 Apps and Websites All Student Developers Should Check Out

In this world of technology, there are various apps built to ease the life and work of student developers. As a student, you must have to use apps to aid in your study, learning, and content creation. Here are some apps you should try as a student developer

Messaging

In this tough time of Covid-19, classes are fully online, and online messaging apps are being used by every student and teacher to share notes, assignments, and academics-related information.





These Apps Are:

Networking

One of the most important things you should do as a student developer is networking. You've probably heard of networking and know that it includes meeting the proper people who can assist you with your job goals now or in the future.

So you have to build strong networking to get connected for opportunities.





In this online world, you all need a good networking app.





These Apps Are:

Community Presence

Community presence is very important for students during college. You can learn new things, participate in various activities and get to know many other students of your college. If you are a student developer, you must be contributing to some open-source organization or taking part in projects building.





There are some apps where student and developer communities are active, you can join them to take in community insights and discuss projects.





These Apps Are:

Time Management

Managing time as a student is a very important thing. Students who manage their time properly could achieve greater productivity in the study. Proper planning can make life easier for you. Usinga simple alarm is the old way to manage time, now some apps help to manage your time and proper planning.





These Apps Are:

Learn and Share

As a student developer, you have to acquire the habit of sharing your learnings with others. You can also read the posts from good developers to gain knowledge. Student developers often need to showcase their codes or projects to the world. Sharing and taking help from others is a good habit, this will help your overall growth. Some apps you should use to share content, source codes, and gain knowledge are:





These Apps Are:

Content Creation

As a student, if you are interested in creating content to share your knowledge and views with the world you are on the right path. There are lots of websites and apps that can help you like to create blogs and if you are a video creator on Instagram or YouTube you can also reach out to your audience for monetary support for your work by using websites/apps.





These Websites/Apps Are:

