Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

A `pip` hack to upgrade all your Python packages by@KamilTamiola

A `pip` hack to upgrade all your Python packages

Originally published by Kamil Tamiola on June 28th 2017 28,451 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Pip is used to effortlessly control installation and life-cycle of publically available Python packages from their online repositories. However, every Python developer sooner or later runs into simple issue. How to upgrade all installed Python packages at the same time?Apparently, pip has no build in mechanism for that. This is why I have decided to provide this simple one-liner,Note: Use at your own risk. Some of your packages may require root privileges. Use the version below with root privileges.
image
Kamil Tamiola Hacker Noon profile picture

@KamilTamiola
Kamil Tamiola

CEO

Given the popularity of Python it is safe to say pip is likely one of the most important tools for software development and broadly understood computer sciences.

pip is used to effortlessly control installation and life-cycle of publically available Python packages from their online repositories.

However, every Python developer sooner or later runs into simple issue. How to upgrade all installed Python packages at the same time?

Apparently, pip has no build in mechanism for that. This is why I have decided to provide this simple one-liner,

pip freeze — local | grep -v ‘^\-e’ | cut -d = -f 1 | xargs -n1 pip install -U

Note: Use at your own risk. Some of your packages may require root privileges. Use the version below

Version with root privileges:

sudo pip2 freeze — local | grep -v ‘^\-e’ | cut -d = -f 1 | xargs -n1 sudo pip2 install -U

Got a better way to upgrade all packages? Leave a comment below!

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Build your Own ORM from Scratch With Python by @mfbaseeksai
#python
22+ Dev Tools, Websites, and Plugins that Help You Become a Better Developer by @RAHULISM
#web-development
Python for Beginners, Part 5: Variables by @cleverprogrammer
#python
Running a Python Script to Scrape LinkedIn Profiles From Google by @tuangeek
#linkedin
Introducing Starlite: A New Python Asynchronous API Framework by @naamanhirschfeld
#python

Tags

#python#development#tricks#hacks#pip-hack
Join Hacker Noon loading