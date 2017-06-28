A `pip` hack to upgrade all your Python packages

28,451 reads Pip is used to effortlessly control installation and life-cycle of publically available Python packages from their online repositories. However, every Python developer sooner or later runs into simple issue. How to upgrade all installed Python packages at the same time?Apparently, pip has no build in mechanism for that. This is why I have decided to provide this simple one-liner,Note: Use at your own risk. Some of your packages may require root privileges. Use the version below with root privileges.

Given the popularity of Python it is safe to say pip is likely one of the most important tools for software development and broadly understood computer sciences.

pip freeze — local | grep -v ‘^\-e’ | cut -d = -f 1 | xargs -n1 pip install -U

Note: Use at your own risk. Some of your packages may require root privileges. Use the version below

Version with root privileges:

sudo pip2 freeze — local | grep -v ‘^\-e’ | cut -d = -f 1 | xargs -n1 sudo pip2 install -U

Got a better way to upgrade all packages? Leave a comment below!