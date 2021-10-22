10 Use Cases for Using Laravel to Build Web App Development Projects

390 reads PHP is one of the most popular languages to build maintainable, clean, fast, and reliable web apps. With more than 78,000 websites built on Laravel, the framework was established with the consideration of the Model View Controller (MVC) framework. Laravel is tailored for routing, caching, authentication, and other tasks. It’s also used for creating layouts, performing Bcrypt hashing and unit testing, handling the activities concerning web tasks, and activating the artisan tool. The latest version of Laravel has updated rate-limiting constructors, 8.7x iterations, ‘on branch’ and more.

It’s no secret that PHP is sometimes considered a “low-barrier-to-entry” programming language. While there are some arguments against PHP, it’s mature, still among the top 10 most used programming languages worldwide, and one of the most popular languages to build maintainable, clean, fast, and reliable web apps.

Nowadays, any software development involves more than an understanding of a programming language core. It’s paramount to get an idea of how some frameworks and libraries work as they are designed for a more natural structured way of app development. Talking about web projects built on PHP, Laravel is the most utilized framework for web app development. In this article, we will elaborate on the Laravel development services and trends as well as dive into its key features.

Laravel Features

In 2020, Laravel might be defined not as simply one of the PHP frameworks, but as an entire ecosystem. Developed in 2011 and declared to be open-source, the framework was established with the consideration of the Model View Controller (MVC).

Laravel is tailored for routing, caching, authentication, and other tasks. It’s also used for creating layouts, performing Bcrypt hashing and unit testing, handling the activities concerning web tasks, and activating the artisan tool. Laravel’s salient features comprise:

Simple RESTful routing process

The existence of async queue to perform long-term tasks;

Object-oriented library

MVC support

Consistent updates

Embedded authentication system;

High-security level

Flawless database migration

Simple third-party libraries integration, etc.

Laravel App Development Use Cases

Laravel’s syntax is elegant and expressive while the web app development is shaped like a smooth and fulfilling process. With that said, let’s find out where Laravel development services are used.

1. Businesses Requiring Enterprise-Level Apps. That includes such spheres as eCommerce, healthcare, media, and others whose web pages have heavy traffic and require data processing. Seamless and smooth, Laravel fulfills the latter better than other PHP frameworks thanks to Service Container, Event Broadcasting, backed-in systems, etc.

2. Apps Presupposing Microservices Architecture. When it comes to eCommerce, we couldn’t but mention microservices architecture, which includes a number of irrespectively functioning modules. The latter later make up a single app being highly performing and scalable – with all that reached via the built-in Lumen framework.

3. Businesses Involving Backend Data Management. This includes CRM platforms and content-oriented apps development. There are two paths to follow: either to utilize the Laravel framework integrating with an existing CMS or to create one from the ground up, ensuring scalability.

4. Growing Businesses. Because of microservices architecture, Laravel is a good option for small and medium-sized businesses in terms of scalability. Thus, building a website pursuing immediate amendments becomes real.

5. Startups & Beginners. Being a young web developer, Laravel appears to be a comprehensible, accessible, quick, and powerful framework. It has an immense developers community, some educational projects such as Laracasts, free and detailed tutorials, and other handy tools including Vapor, Lumen, Valet, Spark, and more.

6. IoT infrastructure. Revealing if PHP and IoT have a future together, the answer is “yes”. Many Laravel app development companies are aware of the potential of this framework in the coming years and, for sure, now.

7. Outsourcing & Outstaffing. We witness most software development companies being outsourced and PHP development is no exception. Yet, the global outsourcing market is poised to fasten and, thus, Laravel is also destined for a larger attraction.

8. High-Level Security Apps. Security is the predominant feature of any app. With the help of hashed secret words, Bcrypt hashing calculation, and arranged SQL make this feature is possible for a Laravel app.

9. Pre-Built Apps. In a world where time and money matter, Laravel incorporates many pre-built apps. In case there’s a need to build a similar app, a developer can easily use those templates found on the Laravel website.

10. Serverless Deployment. Being AWS-powered, Laravel Vapor is the platform that provides serverless deployment. Using Vapor, it’s also possible to create, scale, manage, and restore the databases from the in-built dashboard.

Summing Up

With more than 78,000 websites built on Laravel so far, it keeps growing. In September 2020, the Laravel development team released Laravel 8.7. The latest version has updated rate-limiting constructors, 8.x branch iterations, ‘onError ()’ HTTP client method, and more.

There’s some work done on the Laravel Valet Lite for macOS, Laravel Auto Rehash, Larapass 2.0 for user biometric authentication under WebAuthn standard, etc.

