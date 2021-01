Limarc

That's very interesting Austin. There being a rooted cause in our evolution helps explain why some animals have been shown to respond to music as well.I'm interested to see if there are any studies about how or why certain people gravitate toward certain kinds of music.Of course, it's partly nurture: my sisters loved Backstreet Boys growing up and played them all the time. Now, I know some of their songs by heart.But there's gotta be more to it than nurture because I have way different musical tastes than my friends or my immediate family.Would love to read a research study on this topic.