5 Compelling Ways to Use Emotional Intelligence at work.

Recognizing Emotion is the Key to Success. It is important to have a high level of emotional intelligence in order to do well in your personal and professional life. When you’re not feeling positive and having trouble getting through day 4, it’s easy to lose confidence and become withdrawn from others. It’s hard to get past that stage. And this is especially true for those of us who are introverts who thrive on the company of friends and social support.

In my experience, I was able to overcome this phase in my life when I realized that without the ability to identify the emotions I was experiencing, the problems were going in circles. I could no longer talk to people about how bad I felt and wanted to stop talking. I’m sure you can relate to this feeling when faced with difficult or challenging situations. There is a saying “When it hurts, make it hurt”. A person with great emotional intelligence needs to be able to identify that feeling and know that they need help moving forward. This knowledge will bring them back out of any negative thoughts that arise.



Communicating through words is the most effective communication. The first thing I learned was that speaking up and asking for a raise doesn’t always mean making sense. Sometimes, I’m very sure I’m doing something wrong and the boss should hear ‘no’ more than ‘yes’. Or my job isn’t as fun as it should be. These thoughts come into my head very often and usually, there’s nothing I can really say or do to fix them.

What if I didn’t know? For me, it means giving up on this business venture if I don’t get more money for that project I started. What if I keep waiting for the perfect opportunity to create the next big idea? What if I miss the chance to develop a new business relationship that’s going to pay off in my future? If I let these things go unanswered, it’s like I’m letting a piece of me die. That’s why I believe there is no better way to start your career than to take a few days to express yourself. You deserve so much better than taking small steps for a while and hoping for the best.



Practice Patience every step of the way.

No one likes being told no. Everyone wants a break. We all want time to chill with family, friends, and relatives. However, too many entrepreneurs tend to take the “I’ll tell you later” approach and end up rushing through their projects. They try to rush things to completion only to find out that the results won’t meet their expectations. Being patient every step of the way is sometimes the best course of action. Once you learn to communicate with others with kindness and consideration, you’ll find that the process of building relationships and trust will be smooth sailing.

Remember that good things happen when patience is practiced. Let go of expectations and trust in the process instead of expecting the worst to happen. Focus on the process and be mindful of what is happening in front of you. Instead of beating yourself up over “don’t do it right,” remember to focus on whether or not you need help, whether you already understand or you need something added.



Take a Deep Breath Whenever Possible.

Taking deep breaths whenever possible can help ease anxiety and frustration. When I was scared of leaving school, I had moments when I couldn’t wait to leave. Then moments of loneliness would hit me and I couldn’t breathe. Eventually, I stopped breathing. So I’ve taken the time to take deep breaths whenever I need to. Not only does it help me calm down, but it’ll also help your body relax knowing that you’re getting enough rest.

Taking some time away from stress will also help to release energy and stress. Your body feels it when you work long hours and lack sleep. When you’ve worked for a long time and are exhausted, you need a natural break from everything you’ve been going through so just take a moment to be in yourself and breathe. Taking time to get away from negative emotions will relieve you of any tension and worry that you may be living in as a result of such intense activity.



Know that you’re not alone. When you realize that you’re not dealing with everything that someone else is dealing with, this will make your world a greater place. Someone else has gone through the exact same struggles as you have. Most of the things that happen in life aren’t meant to be for you. Don’t allow this to hinder you and you don’t need to be sorry for somebody else’s journey. Look at the bigger picture and look at the brighter side of things instead of looking at the darker sides.