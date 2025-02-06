Sentient has completed a large-scale ownership mint with 650,000 participants, setting a new benchmark in crypto and AI history. The campaign distributes NFTs tied to Dobby, the first decentralized Loyal AI model. Holders can later claim ownership and unique model fingerprints.





The scale of participation reflects growing interest in decentralized AI. Sentient’s mint follows the rise of DeepSeek, an AI model rivaling OpenAI’s capabilities while operating on a limited budget. DeepSeek’s efficiency and open-source framework have fueled shifts in AI markets, affecting stock prices and token valuations.





Sentient introduces a new approach to AI ownership with its fingerprinting technology. These digital signatures embed query-response pairs directly into an AI model, ensuring a consistent output for verification. The mechanism helps communities confirm model authenticity and prevent unauthorized use. The campaign aligns with Sentient’s goal of creating AI that is decentralized and community-controlled.





Other AI initiatives focus on developing intelligent agents, but Sentient prioritizes decentralization at the model level. By embedding loyalty mechanisms into the AI core, the organization aims to build trust and transparency. The fingerprinting campaign reinforces this vision, allowing a distributed community to hold shared ownership of Dobby. Participants will use NFTs to verify legitimate use and enforce control over the model.





Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon founder and Sentient core contributor, said,





“When AGI or ASI emerges, it should be community-controlled and community-owned to guarantee its loyalty. Sentient’s fingerprinting mechanism allows communities to enforce ownership, control, and alignment of open-source AI models. This incentivizes communities to come together and build high-quality open-source models. In the long run, the goal is to make sure that instead of some large institution having exclusive control over a closed-source AGI, AGI is open-source and owned by everyone individually and collectively.”





To claim an NFT, participants must pass a test proving both their humanity and intelligence. This process, which drew over 650,000 users, represents one of the largest NFT campaigns by engagement. Beyond ownership, these NFTs grant direct access to the fingerprinted model, reinforcing the link between the AI and its community.





Sentient’s mission extends beyond this campaign. The organization challenges centralized AI development, advocating for a transparent, community-driven alternative. With AGI development accelerating, the question of AI ownership remains open. Sentient’s approach suggests that the answer may lie in decentralization.





Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program . HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR



