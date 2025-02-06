260 reads

Who Owns AI? Sentient’s Massive NFT Mint Redefines AI Ownership

by Ishan PandeyFebruary 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagEShi-flagHIja-flagJAeu-flagEUfi-flagFIts-flagTShy-flagHYgl-flagGLtg-flagTGaf-flagAFtl-flagTLro-flagRO
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Sentient has completed a large-scale ownership mint with 650,000 participants. The campaign distributes NFTs tied to Dobby, the first decentralized Loyal AI model. Holders can later claim ownership and unique model fingerprints.
featured image - Who Owns AI? Sentient’s Massive NFT Mint Redefines AI Ownership
Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item
2-item

Sentient has completed a large-scale ownership mint with 650,000 participants, setting a new benchmark in crypto and AI history. The campaign distributes NFTs tied to Dobby, the first decentralized Loyal AI model. Holders can later claim ownership and unique model fingerprints.


The scale of participation reflects growing interest in decentralized AI. Sentient’s mint follows the rise of DeepSeek, an AI model rivaling OpenAI’s capabilities while operating on a limited budget. DeepSeek’s efficiency and open-source framework have fueled shifts in AI markets, affecting stock prices and token valuations.


Sentient introduces a new approach to AI ownership with its fingerprinting technology. These digital signatures embed query-response pairs directly into an AI model, ensuring a consistent output for verification. The mechanism helps communities confirm model authenticity and prevent unauthorized use. The campaign aligns with Sentient’s goal of creating AI that is decentralized and community-controlled.


Other AI initiatives focus on developing intelligent agents, but Sentient prioritizes decentralization at the model level. By embedding loyalty mechanisms into the AI core, the organization aims to build trust and transparency. The fingerprinting campaign reinforces this vision, allowing a distributed community to hold shared ownership of Dobby. Participants will use NFTs to verify legitimate use and enforce control over the model.


Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon founder and Sentient core contributor, said,


“When AGI or ASI emerges, it should be community-controlled and community-owned to guarantee its loyalty. Sentient’s fingerprinting mechanism allows communities to enforce ownership, control, and alignment of open-source AI models. This incentivizes communities to come together and build high-quality open-source models. In the long run, the goal is to make sure that instead of some large institution having exclusive control over a closed-source AGI, AGI is open-source and owned by everyone individually and collectively.”


To claim an NFT, participants must pass a test proving both their humanity and intelligence. This process, which drew over 650,000 users, represents one of the largest NFT campaigns by engagement. Beyond ownership, these NFTs grant direct access to the fingerprinted model, reinforcing the link between the AI and its community.


Sentient’s mission extends beyond this campaign. The organization challenges centralized AI development, advocating for a transparent, community-driven alternative. With AGI development accelerating, the question of AI ownership remains open. Sentient’s approach suggests that the answer may lie in decentralization.


Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture
Ishan Pandey@ishanpandey
Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#blockchain#sentient-ai#good-company#ai#who-owns-ai#ai-ownership#ai-owns

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$2M Backing and a Vision: How GAM3S.GG is Reshaping Web3 Gaming
by ishanpandey
Sep 07, 2023
#web3-gaming
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
by noonification
Jan 13, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
by natasha
Jun 25, 2019
#hackernoon-shareholder-series
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
by noonification
Nov 26, 2022
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow (11/2/2022)
by noonification
Nov 02, 2022
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks