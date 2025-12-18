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When Non‑Coders Can Also Build Apps: A New Paradigm for AI-Native App Creation

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byBTCWire@btcwire

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December 18th, 2025
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web3#web3#no-code-platform#btcwire#press-release#blockchain-development#crypto-exchange#software-development#good-company

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