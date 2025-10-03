384 reads

When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed

by
byMarryMeMachine@kellanjansen

Exploring the edges of attention, technology, and internet identity.

October 3rd, 2025
featured image - When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed
    Speed
    Voice
MarryMeMachine
← Previous

History Could Teach Us a Lot About Today’s Algorithms

Up Next →

The Algorithm is the New Casting Director

About Author

MarryMeMachine HackerNoon profile picture
MarryMeMachine@kellanjansen

Exploring the edges of attention, technology, and internet identity.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#algorithms#social-media#attention-economy#philosophy-of-mind-and-ai#digital-culture#culture#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Mas

Related Stories