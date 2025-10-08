The Algorithm is the New Casting Director

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byMarryMeMachine@kellanjansen

Exploring the edges of attention, technology, and internet identity.

October 8th, 2025
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MarryMeMachine@kellanjansen

Exploring the edges of attention, technology, and internet identity.

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media#social-media#entertainment-industry#attention-economy#future-of-work#tiktok-celebrities#youtube-celebrities#finding-talent-on-social-media#social-media-talent

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