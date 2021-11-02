What's the Point of Facebook's New Meta Name?

Twopi this week is hosted by David and guested by Amy and Kien. Amy, David, Kien, Linh and Limarc joined in a Slogging thread to discuss show notes and wtf is Facebook meta? We discuss Facebook's new name change and a dark-phenomenon game in real-time.

David Smooke Founder & CEO of HackerNoon.

Below are the podcasts show notes as a Slogging thread with Amy, David, Kien, Linh and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #podcast channel.

Twopi this week is hosted by David and guested by me and Kien :partying_face::partying_face:

Agenda ----



History of Brand Name Changes: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/21/facebooks-reported-name-change-7-rebrands-that-worked-or-didnt.html



Wild Speculation about Facebook's new name: https://www.fastcompany.com/90688822/im-a-branding-expert-heres-what-facebooks-reported-name-change-really-signals https://hackernoon.slack.com/archives/CCKEN6U3F/p1634823558000400



Dark Patten Game in Real Time https://hackernoon.com/we-ought-to-get-better-at-recognizing-dark-patterns



Breaking down the new Macbook: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/10/apple-unveils-game-changing-macbook-pro/



Quick Reactions to 10 Future Technologies https://hackernoon.com/ten-future-technologies-that-arent-in-the-public-eye-yet

And he's going with "Meta" https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/mark-zuckerberg-announces-metaverse-says-it-s-a-decade-long-vision-for-virtual-world-1870761-2021-10-28

he's wearing shoes in the house... do you trust him? https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=561535698440683

i just listened to read player one, started ready player two, and this zuck video fits right in

https://twitter.com/BrandyLJensen/status/1453791100066533381

You weren't far off with the Metaverse guess! Ofc he's trying to just take the phrase 😂

David’s head was in the right space! Of course he’s gonna claim a word. But he goes even one layer deeper than Metaverse!!! The verse is implied :exploding_head::exploding_head::exploding_head:

I don't trust him... Those shoes are also too clean

