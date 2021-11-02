What's the Point of Facebook's New Meta Name?

Search icon
Twopi this week is hosted by David and guested by Amy and Kien. Amy, David, Kien, Linh and Limarc joined in a Slogging thread to discuss show notes and wtf is Facebook meta? We discuss Facebook's new name change and a dark-phenomenon game in real-time.
image
David Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture

@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

Below are the podcasts show notes as a Slogging thread with Amy, David, Kien, Linh and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #podcast channel.

AmyOct 26, 2021, 10:04 AM

Twopi this week is hosted by David and guested by me and Kien :partying_face::partying_face:

👀 2
DavidOct 26, 2021, 6:49 PM

Agenda ----

History of Brand Name Changes: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/21/facebooks-reported-name-change-7-rebrands-that-worked-or-didnt.html

Wild Speculation about Facebook's new name: https://www.fastcompany.com/90688822/im-a-branding-expert-heres-what-facebooks-reported-name-change-really-signals https://hackernoon.slack.com/archives/CCKEN6U3F/p1634823558000400

Dark Patten Game in Real Time https://hackernoon.com/we-ought-to-get-better-at-recognizing-dark-patterns

Breaking down the new Macbook: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/10/apple-unveils-game-changing-macbook-pro/

Quick Reactions to 10 Future Technologies https://hackernoon.com/ten-future-technologies-that-arent-in-the-public-eye-yet

KienOct 27, 2021, 3:02 PM

are we readyyy

AmyOct 27, 2021, 3:15 PM

Starts in 15 Join Zoom Meeting

DavidOct 27, 2021, 3:29 PM

Hey can we delay 15-20 minutes?

KienOct 27, 2021, 3:30 PM

fine by me!

AmyOct 27, 2021, 3:30 PM

Kk delaying 15

AmyOct 27, 2021, 3:45 PM

READY

KienOct 27, 2021, 3:52 PM

David we’re ready!

DavidOct 28, 2021, 2:33 PM

Hey sorry I was late, thanks for the patience. I'm one apple yetti compatible cord away from having podcast quality audio! so you know, look out world.

💚 2
DavidOct 28, 2021, 6:35 PM

And he's going with "Meta" https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/mark-zuckerberg-announces-metaverse-says-it-s-a-decade-long-vision-for-virtual-world-1870761-2021-10-28

😮 2
DavidOct 28, 2021, 7:01 PM

he's wearing shoes in the house... do you trust him? https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=561535698440683

image
DavidOct 28, 2021, 7:06 PM

i just listened to read player one, started ready player two, and this zuck video fits right in

DavidOct 28, 2021, 7:13 PM

https://twitter.com/BrandyLJensen/status/1453791100066533381

😂 2
AmyOct 29, 2021, 12:01 AM

You weren't far off with the Metaverse guess! Ofc he's trying to just take the phrase 😂

LinhOct 29, 2021, 12:23 AM

David’s head was in the right space! Of course he’s gonna claim a word. But he goes even one layer deeper than Metaverse!!! The verse is implied :exploding_head::exploding_head::exploding_head:

LimarcNov 2, 2021, 2:16 PM

I don't trust him... Those shoes are also too clean

