What is the Sony PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program?

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino this week announced the first PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program. This new program from SIE is designed to help them test new console features before the next system update to the console due out later this year.

As part of this program, players who sign up will be able to test out the new features slated for that upcoming system update. According to Nishino, the new update will be "packed with new features." Players who are interested in signing up can do so at the program sign-up webpage.

Gamers who would like to take part in the beta program have to be over the age of 18 and reside in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, or France.

SIE is promising that the users will be the first to test out the new features for the upcoming major system update.

The feedback from the software beta is going to apparently help guide the future development of the features and the system update.

Players selected to be part of the program will be notified with instructions via email on how to download the new beta version of the upcoming system update.

A physical PS5 console with an internet connection and PlayStation Network account are required to take part in the program.

Additionally, gamers who participate will be automatically added to the potential participant pool for upcoming system updates to the PlayStation 5. So, they will not have to register again in order to participate.

After the beta program begins, players will be allowed to restore their system software to the latest official release before the end of the program.

The last major system update for the PS5 console was released last April. It included such features as extended USB storage, cross-generation Share Play, and other various social features. More details on the next major system update will be revealed later on.

One trick to taking part in the program would likely be actually obtaining a physical PlayStation 5.

