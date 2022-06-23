What Gen Z Consumers Expect from Social Media: Delivering an Engaging Social Experience

In recent years, a whole new strata has emerged as active consumers—namely, Gen Z that includes people born from late 1990s to early 2010s. They have been objects of rigorous research conveyed both by social scientists and marketing agencies, and a lot of such studies indicate that social media is an integral part of Gen Zers’ everyday lives.

For instance, according to Forbes, the overwhelming majority of them (97%) use social media as their major source of inspiration for shopping. And there’s no surprise here— Gen Z have grown up armed with technology and rely primarily on social media platforms to connect with the world (hence their alternative name, digital natives.) And they may well be your customers, too.

So, what are Gen Z consumers looking for when hanging out on social media?

1. Connect with them on the platforms they use the most

Gen Zers spend an average of 4 hours on various social media, and, according to Admitad ConvertSocial, the most popular are TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, although this might vary depending on the country. So, obviously, they will choose to interact with brands that connect with them on these platforms.

Besides, while Gen Z consumers often shop using major online platforms like Amazon, a recent study by SurveyMonkey shows that 47% of Gen Zers use social media to research products before buying. Thus, if brands create a good overview of their products and help their audience to understand the value of them on social media, Gen Zers are more likely to buy them.

2. Be authentic, transparent, and relatable

Brands need to be authentic, transparent, and relatable to appeal to Gen Z consumers on social media. A recent report on delivering brand authenticity reveals that 90% of consumers want to see more authenticity from brands and bloggers on social media.

For bloggers, this means being more honest and relatable on social media. Additionally, they should be able to authentically engage with consumers without getting too contrived or artificial.

Of course, being authentic and transparent on social media is not always easy. It requires a certain level of vulnerability and openness. But for those willing to try, the rewards can be significant.

3. Personalize content to their needs

Gen Z wants a personalized experience rather than the one-size-fits-all approach. Research shows that 64% of Gen Zers consumers believe that brands’ social media activities should be more customizable and personalized to their individual preferences. Besides, they need to have their past interactions on social media platforms taken into account.

So, how can brands and bloggers create a personalized social media presence that speaks to the needs of each Gen Z consumer? The key is to get to know your audience and what they are looking for, either by way of marketing research or collecting and analyzing big data. By understanding the needs of Gen Z consumers, you can create content and campaigns that resonate with them on a personal level.

4. Be responsive

The Gen Z group is highly selective in what they consume online. One of their common interests is the opportunity to communicate directly with brands—that is, provide feedback, suggest ideas or ask questions. Often, they would use their preferred means of communication to do so rather than go to the company’s website or call customer support.

Brands, therefore, need to be ready to address all those issues in a speedy and friendly manner—including on social media platforms or review websites. This can be done through constant monitoring of comments in social media and other resources, which can be automated by various software solutions. Influencers and bloggers also need to be active on social media to provide timely responses to customers’ concerns.

5. Create content that educates, entertains, and inspires

Generation Z is primarily looking for influencers that provide educational, entertaining, and inspiring content. They want to see bloggers creating online content that increases their awareness of the world around them. The content should also encourage them to pursue their interests and life goals and not simply feature some marketing stuff.

Additionally, Gen Zers appreciate entertaining types of content. This could be delivered through humor or by simply being approachable and down-to-earth. One of the distinct features of Gen Z consumers is that they are constantly looking for new experiences. Representatives of this social group have an average attention span of just about 8 seconds, so you might want to make your content really catchy.

