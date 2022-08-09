5 Things You Should Start Doing to Reach Younger Audiences

1,014 reads 0 Gen Z marketing presents a significant problem for brands. Since they prefer being online and playing video games over anything else, it's no surprise they are hard for marketers to reach. However, avoiding traditional advertising doesn't mean avoiding branded content. The trick is to understand their world and enter it on their terms. Every brand that wants to stay ahead of the curve must know the new generation. Fortunately, certain tools make it possible for brands to enter Gen Z world without cringe.

No one likes ads. Where’s the lie?

According to Kantar Millward Brown's AdReaction: Engaging Gen X, Y, and Z study, almost 70% of Gen Z (and Millennials) use ad-blocking software. Growing up with constant advertising buzz has made them all the more impervious to it. Since they prefer being online and playing video games over anything else, it's no surprise they are hard for marketers to reach.

Avoiding traditional advertising doesn't mean that they avoiding branded content. The trick is to understand their world and enter it on their terms.

Content is king

Deloitte's 2021 Digital Media Trends survey has shown that watching TV has dropped to fifth place as Gen Z's favourite way of spending free time. Video games, Internet browsing, social media posting and hanging out online have knocked it off the pedestal.

Graphic 1 shows an infographic on Deloitte’s 2021 Digital Media Trends survey

Younger audiences grew up in an interactive world, where engagement and interaction are the norm. Television is too one-sided for them - you can't comment on anything, and there is no discussion or joking around. You're simply on the receiving end of a transmission, which is no longer enough. The world of television is distant, fake, and doesn't reflect their everyday experiences.

Content creators and influencers using platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, or YouTube deliver the type of entertainment TV could never hope to replicate. Entertaining and interactive content co-created with audiences is the base for influencers to create close bonds with their followers, directly translating into reach and high CTRs.

Honesty goes a long way

Generation Z has more of an aversion to insincerity and inauthenticity. Anything that induces instant cringe can turn the audience against you. They will spot them real quick.

For example, if your brand has nothing to do with gaming, don't expect a 'for gamers' sticker to be enough. Don't try to turn your brand into something it's not. Take Danone's streaming-oriented campaign, run by inStreamly and co-created with VMLY&R.

Danio didn't try to convince everyone they are a gamer-oriented product by changing the packaging into a pixelated neon pink and purple vomit. They communicated with gamers in their language and related to them while staying true to the brand.





Don't be like a used car salesman

If you want to promote your brand through content creators, try to seek out the ones whose content fits your brand persona and start from there. You would be surprised how much the audience will appreciate you supporting their favourite creator.

An influencer is a charismatic character that their channel and community revolve around. People follow and trust them on an almost personal level, so when planning your influencer marketing campaign, always keep in mind what the public perception of your brand is.

Being too pushy and direct with your messaging can irritate and antagonise your target audience.

Viewers are LIVE, join them!

Boosted by COVID pandemic lockdowns, the number of stream viewers reached unimaginable levels. In 2020 we saw an 80% increase in hours watched. Even the biggest optimists predicted this trend to drop rapidly during 2021. However, in reality, we have seen another 21% growth.

Graphic 2 shows a graph on the live stream watch time against time

What does it mean? Viewers who started watching live streams during lockdowns enjoyed it so much that they stuck around.

As we have seen repeatedly, the best Gen Z marketing campaigns are the ones that blend sponsored content with entertainment. Live broadcasts have the potential of making your branded content a conversation piece or even the central theme for the stream.

Non-intrusive content, eye-catching animations, or displays that react to in-game events are fantastic ways to turn viewers into engaged customers. Mixing and matching creates an exciting experience everyone can enjoy. These multi-layered interactions were at the core of one of the most successful streaming marketing campaigns of 2021.

New tech is your friend

Gen Z lives and breathes technology. Innovations are expanding the possibilities for your content to reach your target audience. TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch are fantastic for producing content that's entertaining, fun, and educating for the viewer. Ever seen the Duolingo Tik Tok channel?

Brands can use new marketing tools such as inStreamly, Bidstack, and Destream to become more innovative and visible. Brands willing to understand the new generation and enter their world on their terms will stay ahead of the curve for years to come.

