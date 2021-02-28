Create Humorous and Emotion-Driven Designs To Appeal Gen-Z

"Change is the only constant in this world" and this saying is applicable in every field. One of the most important aspects of running a successful business nowadays is having designs that will instantly attract the eyes of your audience. With digital marketing on the rise, coming up with eye-catching designs and Gen-Z friendly is integral. Millennials have been on the run for a long time, so sorry to break it, but to you- Gen-Z is the future! They are growing up and they have a different but amazing taste.

No, we are not saying that the time of Millennials is over. But, as the generation progresses, your designs need to appeal to an audience that is marketable. This is because Gen-Z is now the traction of purchasing. If you are confused about who belongs to Gen-Z then they are the people born from 1997 to 2012. They are currently between the ages of 6-24 years old.

The tastes of Gen-Z are quite different from any other generation and businesses should shape themselves accordingly. It is important to follow the trend when it comes to creating Gen-Z-friendly designs.

In this article, we will give you some tips on how to come up with shapes and color that appeals to Gen-Z.

Designs That Caters To Gen-Z's Humor

One trait that Gen-Z absolutely loves is smart humor. Therefore, your designs should not only be visually stunning but also should meet their humourous aspects.

Practical But Innovative

While Gen-Z is all about being practical and stable, they are also huge fans of innovation and creativity. Your designs need to establish a strong perceptible identity with them. They belong to a group that sets no boundaries when it comes to innovation yet are suckers for something familiar. I know this sounds complicated but once you get the hang of it, it won’t be as difficult.

Designers should keep two things in mind while designing for Gen-Z: creative and cohesive. These are the two things that define their tastes.

Tech-Savvy Peeps

One similarity between Gen Z-ers and Millennials is that both generations are extremely tech-savvy.

This is because they have grown with technology and technology advanced with them. Hence, they consider tech as one of the most important parts of their lives. This made them experts at filtering out content that they think is annoying or don’t like forever.

You should make sure you do not enter their blacklist and filter yourselves out. Create futuristic designs that look sophisticated and advanced. Don’t come up with childish designs.

Remember, this generation is the one that is going to probably crack open their kids’ phones’ passwords in the future. Lmao!

A Chaotic Generation

Gen-Z grew up facing a lot of chaos- from forest fires, earthquakes, school shootings to a pandemic that led to worldwide recessions. They have faced and grown through all these. Hence, this generation is very anxious and they keep worrying about the future.

The Gen Z-ers crave warmth, control, and stability for themselves and for everyone around them. Hence, make sure your designs appeal to their emotions as well.

Although they are the most practical people out there they are also highly emotional. This is a great way to follow the current graphic design trend of gen-Z and connect with them on a deeper level.

Social Media Is Not A Fad For Gen-Z

People call Gen-Z-ers social media addicts and they waste their time on these applications.

Contradictory to this belief, Gen-Z sees social media as a way of presenting themselves and it plays a crucial role in their everyday lives. It is not a fad or way of passing time for them. They see this as work and connect to posts/designs/content that they find interesting and relatable.

Therefore, while you are preparing for your social media posts, keep in mind that Gen-Z is looking for themselves in your brand.

Convenience with Charm

It is said that Gen-Z-ers are most likely to reject products that do not have good designs and the latest features. They are always looking for something that is convenient but also appeals to them visually as well.

In order to make their lives less stressful, efficient UX is important. You need to research the colors that appeal to Gen-Z as well because the majority are not fans of too many colors or haphazard designs.

These are some things that you should keep in mind while designing for the current generation. Remember, the Gen-Z-ers are the ones who define the current marketing trends and it will remain like that for a long time.

Final Note

Keeping up with the trends is an important aspect of running a business. Cool and quirky designs help you get some amazing customers. But, you should always keep in mind not to overdo things. You need to keep it just right- neither less nor more!

