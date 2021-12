The Dai stablecoin is a form of cryptocurrency that minimizes volatility. Stablecoins may be pegged to the U.S. dollar or other assets such as gold, for example. The purpose of stablecoins is to minimize volatility by maintaining stability. One of the most popular stablecoins at the moment is the Dai (DAI) token. In this guide, you will get to understand what Dai stablecoins are, how it works, who created it, where to find it, and more.