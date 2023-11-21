59 Stories To Learn About Bybit

Let's learn about via these 59 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Bybit /Learn Repo 1. An Intro to Stablecoins You Can Forward to Your Noob Friends Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that have their price pegged to or backed by a stable asset, or group of assets. 2. Bybit Contributes $134 Million to BitDAO Treasury to Invest in Open Finance and Blockchain ByBit contributes $134 million to BitDAO making it the largest DAO in the world. 3. Build on Your Trading Knowledge: What Are Stop Loss and Stop Limit Orders? I bet you’re guessing a stop-loss order, and you’re right. In fact, it’s one of the most common risk management techniques to limit potential losses. 4. Getting the Lingo Right: 10 Most-Relevant Crypto Abbreviations & Keywords to Know Here are the top 10 cryptocurrency abbreviations and keywords you must know. 5. The Relevance of Bitcoin Halving Bitcoin halvings occur every 210,000 blocks that have been mined on the blockchain, which is roughly at four-year intervals. 6. What Is a Hard Fork and How Does It Occur we’ll discuss some examples of hard forks that have happened, such as Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic. 7. The Origin of Tether: What Is USDT and a Look at Its Trading Volumes In this article, we are excited to introduce an in-depth guide on USDT (Tether) where we explain what USDT is, its transaction volume, and more. 8. MEXC Global and Bybit Launch a $150 Million Fund to Support AI-based Applications on Fetch.ai MEXC Global and Bybit announce a web3 ecosystem fund of $150 million to support artificial intelligence-based smart contract infrastructure on Fetch.ai. 9. Should Crypto-Prices Converge If One Exchange Has Positive Funding Rate While Another Has Negative? I was revisiting the theory behind Deribit/Bitmex/Bybit ETH/BTC funding rate arbitrager. Given the theory behind funding rates, if one exchange has a negative rate while another has positive it should mean that the prices converge. 10. Introduction to Double-Spending: What It Is, How It Works, and How to Prevent It A blockchain is a decentralized ledger that stores transactions. It guarantees mutual trust and a collective consensus among all partners involved. 11. Technical Indicators Explained: How Does Stochastic RSI Work? Since Stochastic RSI is derived from RSI itself, it makes absolute sense to understand the concept. 12. Average True Range (ATR): What it is and Its Role in Trading Everyone wants to know when their favorite cryptocurrency will burst into volatility? And let’s be real, I’m guessing you’re no exception. 13. 51% Attack: Explaining the Network Disruption The blockchain’s decentralized nature and the cryptographic algorithm is close to impossible for attacks. 14. What Is Hashing in Blockchain: A Beginner-Friendly Guide The implementation of a cryptographic hash function is beneficial to prevent fraudulent transactions, double spends in blockchain, and store passwords. 15. The Nitty Gritty of Public Keys vs. Private Keys in Crypto Cryptography is the core of cryptocurrency, and without it, none of the transactions will be secured, nor the integrity of any information is upheld. 16. Crypto Trading: Top Technical Indicators to Follow Cryptocurrencies aren’t technically a financial asset, yet it’s famous for both traders and investors for many reasons. 17. How to Create and Sell NFTs: The Essential Guide Just last month, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) catapulted to fame with record-high sales of Beeple and Nyan Cat at $69 million and $590,000 respectively. 18. Explaining ETH Gas and How It Impacts Ethereum Network To understand how ETH gas works, it’s best to start understanding the basics. 19. Everything You Need To Know About The Yearn.Finance Cryptocurrency (YFI) Data imbalance refers to when the classes in a dataset are not equally distributed, which can then lead to potential risks in training a model. 20. What Is Ethereum? And What Is Its Relevance to Decentralization? A common mistake occurs when Ethereum and Ether are used interchangeably to describe cryptocurrency. But that is not entirely accurate. 21. Yes, This Is the Very Simple Guide to Cryptocurrencies You Were Looking For A cryptocurrency refers to a digital or virtual currency. Cryptocurrencies usually operate using decentralized blockchain technology. 22. ByBit is Partnering with Red Bull Racing for a $150 Million dollar Sponsorship Deal Red Bull Racing has announced a multi-year worldwide partnership with Bybit as its first-ever Principal Team Partner. 23. Let's Better Understand the Different Types of Cryptocurrency and Tokens All hail to this brave new crypto world! You may or may not have heard of Ethereum, but surely you know something about Bitcoin 24. Introduction to Ripple: The Story Behind XRP The company’s name behind the XRP crypto – Ripple – is often used to describe the digital currency XRP. 25. Crypto Trading: Spot Market vs. Futures Market Comparison Spot and futures markets are terms used in the financial market, like stocks or forex. Let's see the difference and value between the two types of trading. 26. Cryptocurrency Mining and Proof of Stake Algorithms Blockchain has become a ubiquitous term over the past couple of years. A growing number of enterprises and governments are opening to blockchain technology 27. Filecoin (FIL): A Beginner’s Guide to the Token, Technology, and How It Works Global file sharing and storage are areas marked by constant innovations. One such innovation is the introduction of Filecoin. 28. Smart Contracts In Blockchain: Everything You Wanted to Know A smart contract represents the terms and conditions written in codes that automatically transfer funds from one party to another once the requirements are met. 29. The Ultimate Guide to Hedging Strategies for Cryptocurrency Hedging strategies enable traders to use more than one concurrent bet in opposite directions to minimize the risk of drastic losses. 30. The Difference Between Bullish and Bearish Markets Understanding the main differences between bullish and bearish markets plays a vital role in our investment portfolio. 31. The Introduction to Crypto Coins Staking Several fundamental concepts drive the underlying mechanism when discussing blockchain technology and its related cryptocurrencies. 32. DeFi Explained: The Guide to Decentralized Finance Built upon the blockchains of cryptocurrencies, the range of DeFi applications cover a financial services, including insurance, loans, savings, and trading. 33. What Exactly Makes Dai so Unique For some , and especially for day-traders, volatility is seen to be positive and the most attractive thing with which cryptocurrencies are characterized. 34. Bull Flag Pattern 101: What it is & How to Trade With It A bull flag is a technical pattern that provides an accurate entry to participate in a strong uptrend. More on the practical examples along the pros and cons. 35. The Essential Guide to Proof of Work (PoW) in Blockchain Proof of Work (commonly abbreviated to PoW) is a consensus algorithm used for preventing the 51% attack or double-spends. 36. Everything You Need to Know About Vechain In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, VeChain, a blockchain-based platform, distinguishes itself with an anti-fraud technology that has the potential to u 37. Zilliqa (ZIL) Review: What You Should Know One of the most significant problems cryptocurrencies and their blockchains face today is scalability. Unlike today’s leading blockchain networks, such as Bitco 38. #Learn2Trade Crypto - What Is a MACD Indicator and How To Use It Correctly? Moving average convergence divergence indicator (MACD) refers to a momentum oscillator used for a trend following trading strategy. 39. The Difference Between Long Positions and Short Positions in Trading When it comes to trading, we call long positions the buy orders that are placed by traders who want to benefit from the ascending price of an asset. 40. What Is Aave Token and Should We Pay Attention to It Aave is a decentralized money lending protocol that has recently gained traction, having released a workable DeFi solution. 41. Crypto Chart Patterns: Price Continuation, Neutral, Reversal, And Targets Explained Chart patterns are a key component of technical analysis as they help traders determine future price direction and potential targets. 42. Cryptocurrency Mining and Proof of Stake Algorithms Blockchain has become a ubiquitous term over the past couple of years. A growing number of enterprises and governments are opening to blockchain technology 43. How Polkadot Coin Came to Be and What Is Behind Its Success Polkadot is an open-source project that offers the transfer of data aross blockchains and supports multiple chains in one network, which is enabled by the Web3 44. Should You Buy Ripple (XRP) in 2021? Compared to Bitcoin, XRP (also known as Ripple, its parent company) is not as well-known to the average person. 45. Time To Find Out If Bitcoin Is Legal In Your Country Bitcoin’s competitive advantage comes from being the first cryptocurrency created. It has since spawned a worldwide community of millions of devoted followers. 46. How Proof of Stake Differs From Proof of Work Privacy and security have always been a ground for debates in the crypto industry. Hence, the foundation of a consensus mechanism in the blockchain is important 47. A Beginner’s Guide to Stablecoins, USDCoin, and USDC 2.0 Stablecoins are a digital representation of fiat currencies on blockchains, developed to mimic the price of fiat currencies using a stabilization mechanism. 48. Comparing Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Vs. Litecoin Vs. Ethereum There was a time when only those ‘in the know’ knew about digital currencies, but today that is no longer possible. 49. A Crypto Wallet Guide Even Your Parents Will Understand Cryptocurrency wallets are a key part of using crypto for practical uses. The question is, which one? With different types of wallets, there is much to learn. 50. Looking into the Chainlink Crypto This article will review Chainlink’s project and evaluate the option of investing in Chainlink crypto. 51. New Report From ByBit Sheds Insights on Layer 2 Scalability Solutions ByBit has released its report on “Layer 2 Scalability Explained: How ZK-Rollups Stood up to Subnets” 52. A Beginners Guide to Blockchain: Basic Terms and FAQs Anyone who has even a passing interest in cryptocurrency has probably heard the word ‘blockchain’ branded about. 53. Yield Farming in DeFi: How Does It Work? For you, if you find yourself struggling to understand the fundamentals of yield farming, or to assimilate the relationship between DeFi and yield farming. 54. Bitcoin: Buying, Selling, and HODLing Guide for 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) was the first cryptocurrency to be created. It was labeled “a purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash” in the original whitepaper, in 2008. 55. What Are The Risks Associated with HODLing Crypto? Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies created on something called the blockchain, a public ledger that stores the information about cryptocurrency 56. Introduction To Uniswap: What It Is, How It Works, And The Purpose Behind It Uniswap can facilitate the exchange of tokens without relying on the conventional architecture of an order book method and curb liquidity issues simultaneously. 57. Altcoins With the Most Lucrative Potential in 2021 Any cryptocurrency that are alternative to Bitcoin are classified as Altcoins. That includes Ethereum’s Ether and Ripple’s XRP, but there are other notable ones 58. What's the Difference Between DeFi and CeFi? Bitcoin prompted the emergence of an entire industry around blockchain technology and digital currencies. 59. What the Future of Ethereum Looks Like Post London Hard Fork Investing in crypto during the bear market isn't for everyone here's what you need piece the market sentiment & Ethereum together before diving into investing