Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

51% Attack: Explaining the Network Disruption by@bybit

51% Attack: Explaining the Network Disruption

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A 51% attack (51 percent attack) is a type of blockchain infiltration that can cause network disruption and, eventually, mining monopolization. The attack occurs when a miner, an organization, or a single entity gains over 50% majority control of the hash rate or computing power runs on the blockchain’s network. Attack can delay new transactions and eventually manipulate the use of the same coin multiple times. Attackers are also earning miner rewards that are intended to compensate miners for updating a blockchain.
image
Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture

@bybit
Bybit

Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.

Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture
by Bybit @bybit.Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.
Sign Up to Trade on Bybit

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Looking into the Chainlink Crypto by @bybit
#bybit
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing

Tags

#bybit#blockchain#bitcoin#decentralization#51-percent-attack#what-is-a-51-percent-attack#mining#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading