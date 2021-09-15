51% Attack: Explaining the Network Disruption

A 51% attack (51 percent attack) is a type of blockchain infiltration that can cause network disruption and, eventually, mining monopolization. The attack occurs when a miner, an organization, or a single entity gains over 50% majority control of the hash rate or computing power runs on the blockchain’s network. Attack can delay new transactions and eventually manipulate the use of the same coin multiple times. Attackers are also earning miner rewards that are intended to compensate miners for updating a blockchain.