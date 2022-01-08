What are the Biggest AI Trends in 2022?

Knowing the trends in AI will help any business take more advantage of technology in 2022. If the advancements in artificial intelligence have impressed us so far, we have indeed not reached the limits.

AI has become embedded in our daily lives over the past few years to make our lives easier down to the smallest detail. Ranging from predicting our preferences for a coffee to anticipating major climatic upheavals, she has not ceased to amaze us. Here are some aspects of AI whose limits will undoubtedly be pushed back in 2022.

Creativity

AI developers, experts, and engineers design solutions that all aim to emulate human intelligence in one way or another. Creative artificial intelligence is one area in which they excelled. Indeed, creativity can be about art, music, writing, movies, or video games. And researchers have proven that AI can perform in all of these categories, with advancements in Generative AI.

The tasks carried out so far have been mainly demonstrative. In 2022 we can therefore expect that creative AI will be genuinely adopted by creators daily. It will be at the service of designers, writers, graphic designers, etc., to make their work more precise and faster.

Augmented intelligence

While there are questions about employees' future, it's hard to deny that artificial intelligence is making their jobs much more accessible. The increased intelligence is to amplify human skills and not to substitute them. And companies are getting it right by embracing automation. Therefore, one of the trends in 2022 will be the greater adoption of AI to help human workers build their capacity.

Predictive maintenance, marketing automation, data analytics, etc., are the few examples of how artificial intelligence will continue to serve the interests of businesses and enhance the potential of the workforce. If fears suggest that machines are replacing humans, the more realistic likelihood would be that the two parties would work side by side.

AI in cybersecurity

Along with other technological trends, the role of AI in cybersecurity will be more prominent in 2022. The emergence of IoT means more excellent connectivity all over the world. The increased risk of cyberterrorism and any other cyberattack requires more effective security systems. Therefore, the predictive capabilities of artificial intelligence will be more important. These make it possible to recognize intrusions and malicious intentions at the first signs that can pass under human noses. And the more research evolves, the more robust cybersecurity applications will become.

Language modeling

If today's machines seem so intelligent, it's thanks to their ability to understand and reproduce natural language. When it was released, OpenAI's GPT-3 was the most prominent language model. Since then, other companies have developed more powerful models such as DeepMind ( Gopher ) or even Microsoft and Nvidia ( MT-NLG ).

It leads us to believe that large language models with more power will continue in 2022. For its part, OpenAI is already working on the GPT-4.

Autonomous driving

Autonomous driving technologies are also booming. More and more countries allow unmanned vehicles on public roads, and Mercedes-Benz is officially the first automaker licensed to market Level 3 self-driving cars. It will undoubtedly pave the way for other automakers, including Tesla, Waymo, and Apple, which are at the top of the list. In other words, autonomous driving will undoubtedly be one of the biggest trends in AI in 2022.

Besides passenger cars, other public transport vehicles are also gaining in importance. Many of them already carry passengers over limited distances. And again, if several companies are currently in the testing phase, next year will likely be the year we see more of these vehicles on public roads.

AI accessible to everyone

One factor in the emergence of AI is the accessibility of technology. Indeed, with the shortage of qualified people for the field, "low-code" and "no-code" solutions will contribute to the design of complex AI systems. In addition, these solutions are becoming increasingly easy to use to make it easier for developers of AI applications, even with low skills.

